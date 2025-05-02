Malik Nabers Weighs In On Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Draft Slide
Former LSU star wide receiver Malik Nabers is fresh off of a dominant rookie campaign with the New York Giants in 2024.
Nabers, who handled business during his first season with the organization, remains in the public eye following a standout year with the Giants.
This week, he hopped on “7pm in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony" for an appearance on the NBA icon's podcast.
Nabers broke down former Colorado star, and current Cleveland Brown quarterback, Shedeur Sanders' slide in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“You don’t do something like that to somebody like that,” Nabers said. “You can’t knock his talent. I heard a lot of things about he takes unnecessary sacks. He had a bad o-line. He threw 70% with a bad o-line. Talk about his escaping the pocket.
"You can pull up plenty of clips of him escaping 3-4 tackles and throwing it down the field. Most of his receivers had seven to eight touchdowns. He played with Travis Hunter, he won the Biletnikoff [Award.] Some things you just can’t knock.
"We gotta stop making feelings with how people play linger. Yeah, he might have some things that he might say on camera off the field, that don’t have to do with how he plays football. We’re here to do one thing and that’s play football. Everybody got different personalities.
"You never gonna meet somebody that’s got the same personality anywhere. We all made differently. For them to judge on just the things that he says or how he carries himself — how he carries himself is all about how his dad raised him. We all know Deion. They were just doing that to show how they bigger than what he wanted to stand for. I understand that, but you don’t do that.”
Sanders, who received first round grades by multiple NFL analysts, slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns making the call.
“He did what he did at Jackson State, brought a lot of people to Jackson State that never knew about Jackson State,” Nabers said. “Then went to Colorado where nobody was even looking at Colorado like that.
"They have all these people look at him play and do what he did and then do him like that? Like, come on bro. This boy was talked as a top two quarterback in his class. There’s no way in hell he goes fifth round.”
