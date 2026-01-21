LSU Football Must Land This Top-Ranked Transfer To Propel Portal Haul to New Heights

The LSU Tigers have taken America by storm this offseason after inking Lane Kiffin to a historic contract where the new shot-caller of the program has already hit the ground running in Baton Rouge.

Once LSU made the decision to bring in new leadership, it was Kiffin that emerged as the No. 1 target where he's making his presence felt in the Bayou State already after exactly 50 days on the job.

Kiffin has assembled a star-studded staff, inked a strong 2026 Recruiting Cycle, and pieced together the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with 40 signees to this point.

It's simple. With Kiffin at the helm of the program, there's a championship expectation in Baton Rouge once again with a new era of LSU Football underway.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference. …

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

LSU has signed seven Top-100 transfers, four Top-50 wide receivers, and multiple stars to join the program, but there is one player remaining in the market that can take the Bayou Bengals from a great team to true National Championship contender.

On paper, LSU has one of the most talented rosters already, but with the addition of this elite offensive tackle, the program would immediately be lifted to title contenders.

The Transfer to Know: OT Jordan Seaton (Colorado)

Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton checks in as the No. 1 remaining player in the market where he has taken visits to see the Mississippi State Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Miami Hurricanes with the trio of schools in the race.

But there is a fourth school to monitor for the 6-foot-5, 330-pound talent as he navigates his recruitment process - Oregon.

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks may not have landed an official visit from Seaton due to the "academic calendar causing challenges", but the program in Eugene is certainly in the race, according to CBS Sports.

"While Oregon isn’t out of contention, he’s no longer expected to visit the Ducks. LSU appears to have some momentum with him at the moment. Miami among the others in the mix," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote via X.

An update on Colorado offensive tackle transfer Jordan Seaton:



While Oregon isn’t out of contention, he’s no longer expected to visit the Ducks, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



LSU appears to have some momentum with him at the moment. Miami among the others in the mix. pic.twitter.com/38SbPsxn13 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 20, 2026

LSU has emerged as serious threats in the Seaton sweepstakes after bringing in the No. 1 available transfer in the market on Sunday to begin a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge where he remained in town through Monday.

Now, as the three-team battle between LSU, Miami, and Oregon intensifies, all eyes are on the Bayou Bengals looking to get over the finish line and sign Seaton as his recruitment winds down where he could immediately thrust the Tigers into the College Football Playoff conversation.

