Meet the Signees: LSU Football Lands No. 1 Running Back in America Harlem Berry
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry made things official on Wednesday morning after putting pen to paper with the LSU Tigers on National Signing Day.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals on Jan. 3 and remained loyal to his pledge over the last 11 months.
Now, the Louisiana phenom, who's the highest rated running back out of the Bayou State since Leonard Fournette, is headed to Baton Rouge.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers on Wednesday.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Berry's mother echoed the same sentiment in an interview with The Advocate:
"Being from the South, you know the hospitality here was overwhelming, as opposed to all of the other colleges that we visited," Tonika said. "And what we looked at was the family. We are big on family. And when we went to LSU, we weren't introduced to one set group of (people). We were introduced to parents, coaches, other athletes. It was just like a family."
It's a new landscape in college football and players are beginning to put money first due to the name, image and likeness rules.
For Berry, he understands that, but chose a different path than others.
"It's frustrating," Berry said. "But NIL has played a big part in changing minds lately. So that's their career. I wish them the best. I wish all of them the best to go be great. But I'm here in Baton Rouge."
Berry will be an early-enrollee and make his way to Baton Rouge in January where he'll take part in spring practice with the LSU Tigers beginning in March.
It's a monumental signing for Kelly and Co. after Berry paved the way as one of the most decorated high school athletes in Louisiana history.
Berry's Resumé:
The nation’s top-rated running back for the Class of 2025 according to all four major recruiting services … A consensus 5-star prospect and the top-rated player in the state of Louisiana for the Class of 2025 … Listed with 5-stars from all major recruiting services – On3, ESPN, 247Sports, and Rivals.
Prepped at St. Martin’s Episcopal School in Metairie … The On3 composite has him ranked No. 1 nationally at his position, No. 17 overall and the No. 2 player in Louisiana … Ranked as the No. 1 player in Louisiana by On3 and 247Sports and No. 2 by ESPN and Rivals.
Capped regular-season of senior campaign with 1,666 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns … As a junior, rushed 158 times for 2,080 yards and 37 touchdowns … Caught 20 passes for 401 yards and 7 TDs … On defense, tallied 36 tackles, including 3 for losses and a sack … He also forced 2 fumbles and returned an interception 62 yards for a score … Entered senior season with 7,285 rushing yards and 114 touchdowns.
As a freshman, rushed for 2,036 yards and 27 TDs … Topped the 2,000-yard rushing mark in each of his 4 seasons of high school football … In first round playoff win in 2024, rushed for 312 yards and 6 TDs on 24 carries in a 56-36 victory … In his first two years of high school, he amassed 4,723 all-purpose yards and 67 touchdowns.
Named the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete of the Year Award following his junior season … Three-time first-team 1A All-State selection (2021, 2022, 2023) … Also a standout in track, winning the 2022 Louisiana 1A state titles in the 100-meter (10.98 seconds) and 200-meter (22.68 seconds) dashes … Finished second in the Louisiana state outdoor track meet in the 200-meters in both 2023 (21.43) and 2024 (21.80) … Selected to participate in the Under Armour All-American Game ... Coached by Kevin Dizer.
