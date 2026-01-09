Miami Hurricanes Enter Race For LSU Football, Tennessee Transfer Target Sam Leavitt

The Miami Hurricanes have entered the Sam Leavitt sweepstakes with Mario Cristobal and Co. set to host the No. 1 rated quarterback in the Transfer Portal for a visit this weekend, according to ESPN.

Leavitt checks in as the top-ranked overall player in the free agent market with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers also in the race for his services after hosting him earlier this week for a multi-day stay in town.

The Sun Devils quarterback arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon and remained in town until Wednesday, a source familiar with Leavitt's process told LSU Tigers On SI, with a trip to see Josh Heupel and Tennessee wrapping up on Friday.

Leavitt now has visits to LSU, Kentucky, and Tennessee under his belt with the contenders emerging in his process as the Wildcats exit the race after landing their quarterback for the 2026 season.

"I think Sam Leavitt is still evaluating his options. He obviously hasn't committed to LSU - that didn't happen on the visit," On3 Sports' Pete Nakos said. "There have been some conversations when he gets to campus. He missed the back half of the season.

"It's unclear if he'd be able to return for spring ball and how that could look... I'll tell you this I do think Tennessee has a legitimate chance to land Sam Leavitt."

Now, in what appears to be an LSU, Tennessee, and Miami three-team battle, the Hurricanes will get him on campus this weekend for a visit to Coral Gables.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

The Arizona State signal-caller rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham in Leavitt's breakout year.

After Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. made his return to Seattle - opting out of entering the Transfer Portal - the LSU Tigers remain in pursuit of a starting signal-caller for the 2026 season.

