The SEC's Threat to Expel LSU From The SEC Just Got Real

LSU has quickly become the biggest villain in college football, and if the SEC has its way in court, it could end up costing the Tigers.

According to reports from Yahoo Sports college football insider Ross Dellenger, the SEC has amended the federal lawsuit it filed against LSU and Lane Kiffin with the intention of obtaining the power to expel the Tigers from the conference.

"Pursuant to notice properly given under Section 5.1 contemporaneously with the filing of this First Amended Complaint, the CEOs will meet on September 10, 2026, to decide whether to terminate Louisiana State University ("LSU") as an SEC member institution pursuant to Section 3.1.5 of the SEC Constitution and Bylaws," the amendment reads, per Dellenger.

The SEC's Position

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Per a separate report from ESPN's Pete Thamel, SEC presidents and chancellors are set to meet on Thursday of this week to make a decision on whether to remove LSU as a league member, citing a "lack of institutional control over the athletics program at LSU."

This decision comes just days after the eligibility rulings for De'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris last week, in which a Louisiana judge ruled in their favor to allow them to return to college football after spending time in the NFL.

The Tigers then faced the choice of adding the two players to their roster before the deadline on Friday, but elected to refrain from doing so for the time being. As it stands, the Tigers technically still have the power to add both players to their roster; however, they are both currently enrolled at the university.

The Tigers then went on to face the Clemson Tigers on Saturday night in Baton Rouge without those players on their roster, hoping to lower the temperature surrounding the situation.

LSU went on to win that game in dominating fashion, blowing out Clemson 51-10.

Kiffin, however, didn't necessarily play his role in lowering that temperature. Not only did Kiffin go for two against Clemson in the second half while already leading 44-3, but he also made a jab about the situation in his halftime interview with ESPN.

"Imagine if we had pro players," Kiffin quipped.

"Imagine if we had pro players." 😅



Lane Kiffin is not holding back. pic.twitter.com/OzHEZqw1UW — ESPN (@espn) September 6, 2026

The SEC even cited that incident in the amendment, per Thamel.

"91. After the Clemson game, Defendant Kiffin reiterated his disagreement with and objections to the Professionalism Rules and to the position of the SEC."

"92. Defendant Kiffin's statements and position, along with the numerous other statements and actions by Defendants alleged herein, stand in sharp contrast to the silence by the President and Athletic Director of LSU after Defendant Rousse voted for the Policy Statement on August 25, 2026. And they confirm the lack of institutional control over the athletics program at LSU that is required by Article 6 of the SEC Constitution and by the remaining provisions of the Constitution and Bylaws referenced above."

Clearly, the SEC did not like LSU's response to the situation to begin with, but the Tigers continued to push the envelope.

Now, the conference is putting all of its cards on the table, and LSU's future within it could be in jeopardy.

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