Mississippi State's Passing Attack Presents LSU Secondary With a Tough Assignment

The LSU Tigers will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a Week 7 matchup at home this weekend for an early-morning SEC matchup.

The Tigers are heading into the matchup after a brutal loss to Kentucky on the road, with system failures from both sides of the ball.

LSU's defense can't afford to have a similar performance during the Mississippi State matchup, especially with the sneaky weapon that the Bulldogs' offense will bring.

The Pass Attack

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) passes the ball to running back Kolin Wilson (6) during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor has been the highlight of the Bulldogs' offense, as the No. 3-ranked quarterback in the league for his endzone production, with 17 touchdowns so far this season.

Taylor has also put up 1,450 passing yards, 159 rushing yards and four interceptions in five games this year. On the road, Taylor has been able to put up 478 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

This shows that a road game atmosphere won't stop Taylor's production, which will be a major advantage for him heading into one of the most daunting away game atmoshperes in college football - Tiger Stadium.

As the game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, the Tigers lose the night game advantage over the visiting opponents. This could be much needed for the obstacle the team will face on Saturday.

The Bulldogs' passing attack will be LSU's secondary biggest threat during the SEC matchup, closing in on receivers to limit possessions and scoring opportunities.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One standout matchup in the game will be LSU cornerback DJ Pickett up against Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III, who has posted an impressive 574 receiving yards and five touchdowns so far this year.

Pickett will be able to stand out in the secondary as the key roadblock for Evans, applying pressure all four quarters to limit the Bulldogs' biggest offensive strength.

Safeties Tamarcus Cooley and Ty Benefield will also be must-watch players in shutting down the Bulldogs' pass game, being able to make key plays and take over the secondary.

The entire defense has the opportunity to have a much-needed comeback from last weekend's upsetting performance, adapting to the passing threat that Mississippi State will bring. But the greatest impact will come from the secondary.

As a new challenge presents itself to LSU's defense, the top-ranked unit will have the chance to be able to take care of both ground game offenses and pass-first offenses this season.

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