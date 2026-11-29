There's still one more bowl game left for LSU football, but all eyes are focused on what could be LSU's doomsday this week, as the SEC is set to meet on Thursday to discuss LSU's membership in the conference.

All 15 SEC schools- every school besides LSU - will bring their presidents and chancellors to the video conference to discuss with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on potentially removing LSU from the conference after player eligibility concerns from this season.

While a team getting kicked out of a conference has never happened before, there are immediate changes that will be made to LSU Athletics this week as this decision determines its future.

The Scheduling System

Jarrick Bernard-Converse makes a tackle as JaCorey Jackson runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As every team plays a good chunk of the SEC during its season across all sports, usually putting SEC matchups towards the end of the season before the postseason arrives.

The consequence of LSU getting kicked out of the SEC would immediately remove it from all SEC schedules for sporting calendars. This means both basketball programs, gymnastics, baseball, and other Olympic sports could be looking to rewrite their season schedules before hitting conference play.

For football, it puts nine SEC matchups on the schedule in jeopardy, forcing LSU to pay or negotiate with a non-conference team to fill those empty spots on the schedule on short notice, as SEC opponents wouldn't have to keep LSU on their schedules if they were to get kicked out.

For the postseason, football doesn't have much to worry about, since conference championships are leaving as the 24-team College Football Playoff is entering next year.

But for the Olympic sports, it makes it much harder to get automatic entries into crowded tournaments from not winning - or even playing in - the SEC championship. That could force LSU to seriously consider joining another conference instead of taking the independent route.

The Recruitment Impact

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's nothing like playing in the SEC. Taking LSU out of the well-loved conference can heavily impact how well these programs recruit the nation's top-ranked athletes, the same system that led to them being threatened with removal.

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

An exit from the conference could not just impact the players who are set to put pen to paper in the upcoming seasons, but also the current athletes who have set transfer portal windows under the NCAA to find another home in the SEC.

But there could be another route. Without being governed by the SEC, which hasn't been found of LSU's recruiting decisions this fall, LSU can rewrite its own negotiations with high school and college athletes, including NIL deals.

The immediate impact would be instability from not being under a conference that could warn athletes. But unless LSU were to join another conference that has its own opinions on recruiting standards, LSU could change the recruitment landscape in terms of bringing in athletes, as long as they comply with the NCAA.

The Contract Barrier

Mar 20, 2025; Providence, RI, USA; McNeese State Cowboys head coach Will Wade (left) celebrates with McNeese University president Wade Rousse (middle) after defeating the Clemson Tigers at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The most relevant topic that has renovated college athletics into its modern-day mini-pro league scheme, is money.

For LSU, being terminated from the conference means being stripped of future conference distributions under SEC bylaws. In 2025, LSU received roughly $72.4 million in combined NCAA and SEC payouts, a strong piece of the athletic department's revenue.

This includes its broadcasting profits, which LSU has been at the center of this season, and money made from postseason and conference championship games.

If LSU is no longer a part of the SEC, it is no longer under the SEC's contract with ESPN, forcing it to find another broadcasting home to sign new media rights agreements.

That might not have a set dollar amount for LSU's future profit, but there is still a way that LSU can see financial success if removed.

As mentioned, a team has never been kicked out of a conference. Usually, when a team decides to leave, there is a multi-million dollar buyout fee that the school owes the conference.

This time, it could be the other way around. Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill vowed on Tuesday that the university will sue the SEC if its members vote to remove LSU. It's not a guaranteed jackpot, but LSU could make a strong case that the school deserves some financial gain from its removal, or put the SEC in a spot where keeping the Tigers is more economically stable.

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