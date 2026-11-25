Emotions were high following the LSU Tigers' third straight loss against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.

During halftime of the Tigers' 27-13 loss, Head Coach Lane Kiffin did an interterview with the LSU Sports Radio Network. The interview came just minutes after senior Ty Benefield was ejected for targetting while tackling Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame. Kiffin was upset about the call during the interview and used foul language in his response to a question from broadcasters.

""Obviously, we played really well defensively," Kiffin said. "We started well offensively. Bad punt, really poor in the red zone. So, we have to come back, have to move the ball better on offense, and not get a f‐‐‐ing bulls‐‐‐ targeting call."

Kiffin issues an apology statement

LSU safety Ty Benefield (2), defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99), and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrate after a defensive stop against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin formally apologized in his Monday press conference for his choice of words in the interview.

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"I want to apologize for my language at halftime in the interview," Kiffin said. "No excuses. I was frustrated with the first half and really couldn't even hear the question, kind of like our center down in the student section. But there's no reason for that. And so, to people who were offended, I apologize for that."

LSU's coach's frustrations are shared by Tiger fans, who have watched their team go from a College Football Playoff contender to 11th place in the SEC. While Kiffin has said from the beginning of the season that this team was not going to be the best team he brought to LSU, it is a disappointing finish for a Tiger fanbase that expected their team to turn around from their 7-6 record in 2025.

With just one game left in the regular season against Arkansas on Nov. 28, Kiffin and the Tigers willl begin looking towards the 2027 season.

Questions have been raised about quarterback Sam Leavitt's future in Baton Rouge. The Tigers recruited Leavitt as the No. 1 transfer in the 2026 portal, but Leavitt has not lived up to those expectations. The redshirt junior once led the FBS in interceptions in the first half of the season. While Leavitt now sits tied for place with 12 interceptions, the lack of ball placement accuracy is far from what the Tigers expected of a quarterback who is reportedly paid $4.5 million.

While a firm decision has not been made from Leavitt or LSU, it is possible the Tigers could be looking at an offensive rebuild in the offseason. With 6 years remaining on Kiffin's seven-year, $91 million contract, the Tigers hope that their coach can pull together a winning team.

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