Five LSU Players Who Could Decide LSU vs. Mississippi State

The Tigers will host the Mississippi State Bulldogs for a Week 7 mid-day matchup, hopeful for some much-needed success after last week's loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

LSU has back-to-back SEC opponents for the rest of the regular season, a crucial stretch for the Tigers to have hopes for a postseason run.

With early-season key players lost to injuries, the Tigers now rely on major backups to take over the talent each Saturday to continue to be a top-ranked team.

Here are five LSU players who will decide the LSU vs. Mississippi State matchup, in no particular order.

1. Princewill Umanmielen, Edge

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the defensive unit did not have a standout performance against Kentucky that the rest of the season saw, there are even more stakes to rebuild the reputation this weekend against the Bulldogs.

Although heading into the matchup as favored winners, the defense still has a major challenge ahead: Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taylor is known as a mobile quarterback who can run the ball and successfully find receivers. And the Tigers have a secret weapon to take him down.

Taylor's been able to log 1,450 passing yards this season and 159 rushing yards, with 17 touchdowns so far this year. He will become defensive end Princewill Umanmielen's newest target this Saturday, the edge rusher who led the league in sacks after Week 4 with eight sacks.

Umanmielen will become Taylor's biggest nightmare during the SEC matchup, having to quickly get rid of the ball when Umanmielen comes at him all game long.

2. TJ Dottery, LB

Sep 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker TJ Dottery (6) reacts to a play against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the linebacker room, linebacker TJ Dottery will make a major impact in slowing down the Bulldogs' offensive production this season, being a standout piece of the defense puzzle.

Dottery leads the team in tackles, with 40 so far this season, making critical stops on the defense, while also being able to turn the ball over, with two forced fumbles.

He has recently shifted over to the weak-side linebacker position, taking over for injured linebacker Whit Weeks, in both his position and wearing the green-dot helmet. Now that Dottery is the main communicator on the defense, being able to make crucial plays on the defense while also taking on a leadership role.

After two and a half games in his new role, Dottery is well adjusted to the position, being able to take down the Bulldogs' running backs and offensive leader Taylor.

3. DJ Pickett, CB

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (5) reacts after a play against the Mississippi Rebels during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the secondary, cornerback DJ Pickett can have a major influence in stopping the Bulldogs' scoring production, being able to keep close coverage on the offense's sneaky weapons.

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III has been a standout receiver on the Bulldogs' offense this season, with 574 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

Pickett will be able to get in the way of using Evans as a receiver option with key pressure, staying close to Evans all game long as an ideal cornerback for these elite receivers.

4. Dilin Jones, RB

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the offense, Dilin Jones will be a must-watch player at both the running back room and a recent receiver option.

Jones emerged as a key receiver option against Kentucky, putting up 84 receiving yards and 56 rushing yards as a dual-threat against the defense.

Now that he's become quarterback Sam Leavitt's go-to guy as a ground-play run or pass-option, Jones will be a major target on the offense that will be highlighted on every drive.

5. Roman Mothershed, WR

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Roman Mothershed (14) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another receiving option has emerged from LSU's receiving room during the Kentucky matchup, with wide receiver Roman Mothershed playing with the starters for multiple snaps for the first time this season, with 56 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Mothershed also becomes a dual-threat option for the offense, practicing with the tight end group during fall camp, learning beside tight end Trey'Dez Green, who is now out with a knee injury for some time.

Being an outside option with tight end skills and a 6'5 vertical, Mothershed becomes a dangerous threat for the opposing defenses.

After slowly emerging from the receiving group in the past two matchups, Mothershed is ready to have a breakout game this Saturday.

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