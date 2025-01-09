Multiple LSU Football Players Accept Invites to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl
The LSU Tigers will be well-represented in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl with multiple members of the 2024 roster set to participate in the event.
Senior Bowl practices begin on Jan. 28 with the game taking place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on the South Alabama campus in Mobile. NFL Network will provide television coverage of the game. ESPN and NFL Network also provide daily practice coverage.
This year’s game marks the first time in program history that LSU will send three offensive linemen to play in the contest.
LSU has had 140 players take part in the Senior Bowl since the game was first played in 1950. Of LSU’s 140 Senior Bowl participants, 110 have gone on to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Now, the Tigers will see six players make their way to Mobile (Ala.) later this month to begin preparation for the showcase.
The Six LSU Participants:
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is rated as a Top-10 wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. CBS Sports labels him as the No. 13 wideout in the upcoming draft.
Lacy made the move to transfer to LSU in 2022 after a pair of seasons with the UL-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns under Billy Napier and Co.
Then, once Napier departed for the Florida Gators head coaching gig, Lacy made the move to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and make the move to Baton Rouge.
From there, he showed progression each year leading up to his senior campaign with the program in his fifth season of college ball.
Lacy wrapped up his final season in the purple and gold with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns on the year. He led the program in all categories.
The Louisiana native ends his LSU career with with 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns in 39 games played. Lacy started in 24 games.
Mason Taylor: Tight End
LSU tight end Mason Taylor departs Baton Rouge after electing to enter the 2025 NFL Draft following three impressive seasons with LSU.
Taylor's loss is a critical one for the LSU program after quickly becoming the most productive tight end in LSU history.
The numbers year-by-year:
Year 1: 38 catches, 414 yards + 3 TD
Year 2: 36 catches, 348 yards + 1 TD
Year 3: 55 catches, 546 yards + 2 TD
Taylor departs Baton Rouge as leader in receptions by a tight end and yards by a tight end in LSU history.
Emery Jones: Offensive Lineman
Jones, the Tigers' starting right tackle in 2024, departs Baton Rouge after an impressive three-year career in the purple and gold.
There was hope that Jones would return in 2025 as he looked to improve his NFL Draft stock in his final college season, but after mulling over the options with his camp, the Louisiana native will now begin the next chapter of his playing career.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder started in over 30 games for the LSU Tigers across three seasons after being thrown in the fire as a true freshman.
Jones, alongside projected first-round pick Will Campbell, became an effective tandem as one of the top offensive tackle duos in America.
Now, after three seasons in Baton Rouge, Jones joins Campbell after electing to bypass his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
LSU will also be well-represented by senior offensive linemen Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier at the Reese's Senior Bow.
The Participants:
- WR Kyren Lacy
- TE Mason Taylor
- DE Sai'vion Jones
- OL Emery Jones
- OL Garrett Dellinger
- OL Miles Frazier
About the Reese's Senior Bowl:
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 76 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL draft.
DATE: Saturday, February 1, 2025
TIME: 1:30pm CT
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TELEVISION: NFL Network
