New Details Emerge on Bryce Underwood's Michigan Contract Amid Sherrone Moore Firing

The Michigan Wolverines parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday with the program now in the market for a new shot-caller as chaos ensues in Ann Arbor.

Moore took over for Jim Harbaugh in 2024 where he then led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record in the full-time role, but is now out as the decision-maker after being fired following the 2025 season.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel revealed the decision to fire Moore was "for cause" after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” in a statement.

Then, on Wednesday evening, ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) - then turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore leads his team onto the field for the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With all eyes on what's next for Moore amid a chaotic stretch in Ann Arbor, there is also attention on true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood - the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

The five-star quarterback out of the 2025 Recruiting Cycle was committed to the LSU Tigers for nearly a year prior to flipping his pledge to the Michigan Wolverines to remain home just weeks before the Early Signing Period last fall.

The Wolverines pieced together "life-changing money" on the NIL front along with an opportunity to remain in Michigan with the program ultimately landing his signature.

But what are the details of the contract? If he were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal amid Moore's departure, is there a buyout?

Courtesy of Bryce Underwood's Instagram.

Once Underwood flipped from the LSU Tigers to the Michigan Wolverines last fall, there were reports circulating that the deal with the program in Ann Arbor hovered around the $10 million to $12 million mark across his time with the school.

But there's now a kicker here: The deal does not include a buyout - meaning he could enter the NCAA Transfer Portal without significant headache if the next hire does not fit what he is looking for.

On3 Sports first reported that there was no buyout in his deal.

NEW: Bryce Underwood's contract with Michigan does not include a buyout, @PeteNakos reports.



Underwood's camp is paying close attention to who the next hire will be.



Intel: https://t.co/fwjXRZozxH pic.twitter.com/Xqm77gYuhV — On3 (@On3sports) December 11, 2025

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound signal-caller has wrapped up his true freshman season where he earned the starting role in his first season with the program.

Michigan finished with the 105th passing offense in the country, and Underwood had only 9 touchdowns to go with 6 interceptions and 2,229 yards passing, but now his future could be in question with the Wolverines.

But with Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge - a quarterback guru - the development with the LSU Tigers could expedite his growth if he were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

There have been no details surrounding Underwood's future at this time, but if he were to make the decision to depart Ann Arbor, LSU could emerge as a threat to lure him away.

Now, as the NCAA Transfer Portal window [Jan. 2-16] inches closer, there will be a primary focus on the free agent market for Kiffin and Co.

