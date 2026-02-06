LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Among Top Schools for Elite Receiver

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star wide receiver Julius Jones Jr. has narrowed his focus to eight schools with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for the coveted pass-catcher.

Jones Jr. checks in as the No. 11 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs from coast-to-coast battling for his commitment ahead of a pivotal offseason in his process.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Florida native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, and Florida Gators, among several others, across his stellar prep career.

But the Sunshine State pass-catcher is now down to eight schools after trimming his list of over 20 offers.

Jones Jr. is down to the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Florida State Seminoles, and Miami Hurricanes.

NEWS: Four-Star WR Julius Jones Jr. is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 175 WR from Fort Lauderdale, FL is ranked as a Top 70 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/0NfxG1Awl6 pic.twitter.com/BDlNJ6zjOm — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 6, 2026

Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain viewed as the favorite in Jones Jr.'s process with the legacy recruit eyeing South Bend, according to reports.

A legacy, Jones Jr.'s father played his college football career at Notre Dame as a running back from 1999 to 2003.

But other schools are swinging for the fences in his recruitment - including Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program turns up the heat this offseason.

Jones Jr. checks in as a Top-100 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with programs galore battling for his commitment as he navigates a rigorous offseason in his process this spring and into the summer.

LSU has intensified its pursuit for a myriad of pass-catchers in next year's cycle with Kiffin's staff putting a foot on the gas for the top weapons in America - including New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star Easton Royal.

The current Texas Longhorns commit finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers' offseason with the program in pursuit of multiple elite wideouts in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: