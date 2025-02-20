New Orleans Saints Hire LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier's Father as OC
New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore has been on the hunt for an offensive coordinator ever since accepting the role as the shot-caller for the organization.
But Moore had one candidate atop his list from the jump: Doug Nussmeier.
The father of current LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier served as the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterbacks coach during the franchise's run as Super Bowl champions.
After a stint alongside Moore in Philadelphia, he now brings Nussmeier with him to New Orleans.
[Doug] Nussmeier has accepted the offensive coordinator position for the Saints, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football [NOF Network].
He'll return to the Bayou State after multiple stops, including five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, one with the Los Angeles Chargers and his most recent stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, Nussmeier will be right down the road from his oldest son, Garrett, who will lead the LSU Tigers this season as the starting quarterback.
Nussmeier, the Bayou Bengals' starting signal-caller in 2024, will look to build off of a rollercoaster redshirt-junior campaign for the purple and gold with unfinished business for Kelly's program.
LSU's QB1 will look to develop this offseason after piecing together a 2024 campaign where he totaled 4,052 passing yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 13 games played.
"When he's on, Garrett Nussmeier has No. 1 overall pick potential. When he's off, the quarterback who once backed up Jayden Daniels can get in his head a bit leading to mistakes," 247Sports said. "Consistency trumps all with Nussmeier, who was elite in the fourth quarter in wins over Ole Miss and South Carolina, but struggled during losses to Alabama and Texas A&M.
"Brian Kelly and LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hopes he's Heisman-level in 2025 and the Tigers have done all they can to ensure his weaponry is top-end around him. Three portal wideouts should help."
It'll be a year where all eyes are on [Garrett] Nussmeier, and having his father closer to him will certainly pay dividends.
The Early 2025 Heisman Trophy Odds [FanDuel Sportsbook]:
- LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier +800
- Texas QB Arch Manning +900
- Clemson QB Cade Klubnik +1000
- Oregon QB Dante Moore +1200
- Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith +1200
- Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava +1400
- South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers +1800
- Penn State QB Drew Allar +1800
- Ohio State QB Julian Sayin +1800
- Miami QB Carson Beck +2000
The buzz has already begun circulating between Nussmeier and Arch Manning as to which quarterback will land on the All-SEC First-Team in 2025.
What do ESPN's Pete Thamel and Rece Davis believe?
The two dove into it on "The College GameDay Pod" last week.
Pete Thamel's Pick: Garrett Nussmeier
“I’ll take Garrett Nussmeier as my First-Team All-SEC quarterback here Valentine’s Day week. No problem there. On it,” Thamel confidently said.
Rece Davis' Pick: Arch Manning
“I might lean Arch, though,” Davis said. “With the Sark numbers. Nussmeier, I think, is as good as anybody in the country. His arm talent is ridiculous. The throws are great. I guess what I’m saying is, I think Texas might be better than LSU next year, and that will help.
“That will help Arch, even if Nussmeier maybe puts up slightly better numbers if Texas wins more games. That might help,” Davis concluded.
Both quarterbacks enter the 2025 season with significant hype where all eyes will be on the National Championship contenders this fall.
For Nussmeier and the Tigers, LSU will hit the road for a Week 1 clash at Clemson to begin a critical 2025 season for the program in Baton Rouge.
