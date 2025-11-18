Nick Saban Endorses Top LSU Football Candidate for Tigers Job As Rumor Mill Swirls
The LSU Tigers coaching search has taken center stage this week with the rumor mill swirling surrounding Ole Miss Rebels decision-maker Lane Kiffin.
It's no secret the LSU administration has circled Kiffin has the top target on the board, but with the No. 5 ranked Rebels in pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth, he remains mum on the subject.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said last week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
But it hasn't stopped the rumor mill from swirling as Kiffin emerges as the top target on the LSU Tigers' board as the Bayou Bengals look to fend off both the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators.
As the family explores options on the future, Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, traveled to the Gainesville on Sunday afternoon to scope out the city with the family then hopping on a flight, organized by LSU officials, to head to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours later [Monday].
Now, there's reportedly another piece in LSU's favor: Nick Saban.
According to multiple reports, the college football icon has given his stamp of approval on Kiffin as a candidate for the LSU job.
"There is no way Layla Kiffin gets on a plane and flies to Baton Rouge to tour this city if there wasn't real and sincere interest from Lane Kiffin in taking the LSU job. Lane Kiffin is absolutely LSU's No. 1 top target," 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge's Matt Moscona said.
"Certainly conversations from Nick Saban and Jimmy Sexton all advising both parties. This interest is real on both sides... This one is just starting to heat up."
But 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge isn't the only outlet believing Saban is pushing for Kiffin behind the scenes.
According to TigerRag: "Saban, who took LSU to its first national championship in football since 1958 in 2003 before winning six more at Alabama and retiring after the 2023 season, is trying to convince Kiffin that LSU is the best job for him and better than Florida, a source very close to LSU told Tiger Rag on Monday afternoon."
The LSU Tigers gig remains one of significant intrigue, and with Kiffin circled as the clearcut, definitive favorite for the job, all eyes remain on his future amid a three-team battle for his services.
