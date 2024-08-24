Nick Saban Predicts LSU Football to Make College Football Playoff
LSU is just eight days away from lacing up their cleats in Las Vegas for a Week 1 showdown against the USC Trojans.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's a National Championship or bust mentality heading into the 2024 season with expectations high in Brian Kelly's third season in Baton Rouge.
"This offseason we've had probably one of our best offseason we've had since I've been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day," LSU offensive lineman Campbell said during Fall Camp. "Everybody here wants to win. It's Year 3. It's time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games.
"I mean, 10 games is cool at other schools, but not here. Ten games gets people fired, people replaced. It's time for us to do something a little different and win a national championship."
Week 0 of the college football season kicks off on Saturday with football legend Nick Saban sitting down with the College GameDay crew.
Prior to the season starting, the panel gave their College Football Playoff predictions.
One standout pick by Saban: The LSU Tigers
Saban has LSU predicted as the No. 11 seed in the 2024 College Football Playoff where they will take on Oregon in the first round.
The full breakdown:
Why does Saban believe in LSU? The skill position players routinetely make noise in Baton Rouge.
"LSU always has skill guys. They're talking about all the receivers they lost -- you could shake a tree in Louisiana and them guys would fall out," Saban said on College GameDay.
Now, all focus shifts to the 2024 season where Brian Kelly will begin his third season with the program.
He's had success in year three at his previous stops with expectations higher than ever heading into this season.
What needs to happen in 2024 for the Tigers to reach their potential? Consistency on both sides of the football.
"What we're going to need is that complement on defense; going to have to play better defense this year. I think we've made the necessary strides in the off-season to continue on that growth," Kelly said during SEC Media Days. "So again, complementary football, offense and defense. I know that sounds like coach speak, but the numbers prove it out. You can't have the No. 1 offense in the country and not play the kind of defense necessary to get you to the next level. Playing better defense quite frankly."
LSU will kickoff the 2024 season against the USC Trojans on Sept. 1st in Las Vegas in one a highly anticipated Week 1 showdown.
