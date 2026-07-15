One LSU Game Could Change Everything About the Tigers' Season

The LSU Tigers have one of the most varying set of expectations placed upon a team entering the 2026 season, with multiple outlets unsure what will come of the season in Baton Rouge. One thing is for certain though: the pressure is on for the program to find success this coming year.

In year one with new head coach Lane Kiffin at the helm, after a messy end to the 2025 season with the Ole Miss Rebels, the coach with the most eyes on him in the sport might have more than normal on him over the course of the first few weeks of the season.

That's why the week three matchup, that puts the Tigers on the road against the Rebels, is the matchup that could change the entire outlook of the season for the program, whether that be for good or worse.

Why One Game Changes Everything

LSU football head coach Lane Kiffin looks on from the baseline at the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat during the second half at Smoothie King Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a 12-team College Football Playoff system, no singular game eliminates a team from getting its name placed upon the bracket. Rather, one game can change all perception of a team, and within the program, can swing the momentum and emotions within the locker room.

For the Tigers, the week three matchup against the Rebels is a perfect temperature check for what the program will be during the season. Even without the extra-curriculars the matchup will bring, the Tigers will already have two games under their belt, including an opening matchup at home against the Clemson Tigers.

Either the Tigers will be 1-1 or 2-0, entering a hostile road environment that could make or break the season. If the Tigers are perfect, a win on the road to move to 3-0 will turn every head their direction, and it will put to rest whether the success for the program is real. If the Tigers are 1-1, a win keeps things on track and gives them an all-important conference win that will be critical at the end of the season.

Should the Tigers find themselves 1-1 and they lose to the Rebels to drop to 1-2, it would derail the season in a negative way. Kiffin would have to guide his team to remain perfect the rest of the year, and conversations would arise if he made the right decision to jump to Baton Rouge.

The hype around the week three matchup is already unprecedented, and the conversation primarily revolves around Kiffin and his exit last year. The play on the field, though, could determine what the goal for the rest of the year is, just a fourth of the way into the season.

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