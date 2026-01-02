No. 1 Defender in Transfer Portal Linked to LSU Football, Tennessee Volunteers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are the talk of the town with the program in Baton Rouge emerging as serious threats for multiple highly-touted players in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Once the window started inching closer, Kiffin began counting down the days until the market opened up with the Bayou Bengals now looking to make a splash across the two-week stretch.

LSU will unleash a treasure chest full of cash to build out the 2026 roster with a myriad of scholarships available with the Tigers seeing 22 players depart the program to this point.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, the LSU Tigers are quickly emerging as serious threats for the No. 1 defensive prospect in the Transfer Portal: Penn State EDGE Chaz Coleman.

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound true freshman signed with the Penn State Nittany Lions as a headliner in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle, but following a coaching change, Coleman has opted to enter the portal where he now comes in as the No. 1 EDGE available.

The Ohio native was linked to the Ohio State Buckeyes once his name was in the market, but there's been a sudden shift, according to On3 Sports' Steve Wiltfong.

"The No. 2 player overall Chaz Coleman - from Penn State - an Ohio native. The Buckeyes were the first program mentioned and they're in strong talks with the Chaz Coleman camp early in this transfer portal cycle," Wiltfong said.

"But sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee that are the programs emerging as the price tag continues going up for Chaz Coleman in the initial discussions for his signature."

"Sounds like it's LSU and Tennessee emerging...as the price tag continues to go up"@SWiltfong_ early intel on elite EDGE transfer Chaz Coleman who's leaving Penn State 👀



MORE: https://t.co/3CmhhbMnTu pic.twitter.com/YI67inlZuj — Josh Newberg (@josh_newberg) January 2, 2026

LSU will lose a myriad of defensive linemen this offseason with Coleman now emerging as a name to watch, according to Rivals.

The Transfer Portal officially opened for business on Jan. 2 and will run through Jan. 16 as Kiffin and Co. look to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge.

