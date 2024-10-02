No. 1 Running Back in America, LSU Commit Harlem Berry Receives NFL Comparison
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff landed a commitment from the No. 1 running back in America, Harlem Berry, in early January with the decision sending a rippling effect across the college football recruiting scene.
The five-star, top-ranked running back shut down his recruitment on Jan. 3 after revealing his pledge to LSU with a snowball effect occurring shortly after.
Following Berry's commitment, the LSU staff has seen Bryce Underwood (No. 1 quarterback), DJ Pickett (No. 1 cornerback) and several other blue-chippers announce verbal commitments to the program.
For Berry, the Louisiana native has burst on the recruiting scene at a rapid pace with expert scouts comparing the "generational" talent to NFL legend Reggie Bush.
"I remember watching Harlem Berry for the first time a couple of years ago and a name popped into my head immediately. I remember telling myself, "'you can't compare them, don't do that.' And yet, here we are... Who do I think is Harlem Berry's player comparison? Reggie Bush," On3 National Scout Cody Bellaire said.
"First thing I did was look at the numbers. The athletic profiles are SHOCKINGLY similar. And if you look at Reggie Bush's pro day numbers and project where Harlem Berry COULD BE whenever his pro day comes after seeing his camp testing, the numbers are certainly attainable."
The proof is in the numbers and Bellaire alluded to that after taking a deeper dive into their production.
"Then I looked at a different set of numbers; the production.
Reggie Bush Junior Stats
- 2,210 rushing yards, 925 receiving yards, 34 total touchdowns
Harlem Berry Junior Stats
- 2,080 rushing yards, 401 receiving yards, 44 total touchdowns"
Of course, comparing Berry to one of the all-time greats at both the college ranks as well as NFL sets lofty expectations, but national scouts believe he has "limitless" potential.
"Reggie Bush is one of the all-time greats. So to say Harlem Berry will match his accolades, production and NFL draft status is OBVIOUSLY a big ask. And I am not saying he necessarily will or won't reach that lofty bar. However, the tape and the numbers are extremely interesting," Bellaire added.
Berry has been on a tear to begin his senior campaign at Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal with his recent outing taking social media by storm.
Berry wrapped up the contest with 189 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 (!) carries in the victory last weekend.
Now, he looks to wrap up his senior campaign in style before putting pen to paper with LSU in December during the Early Signing Period and enrolling early in January.
