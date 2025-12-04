LSU Football Made a Significant Push for This Elite Five-Star USC Trojans Signee

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have hit the recruiting trail with force this week with the Early Signing Period in full swing.

After arriving in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening, Kiffin wasted no time on the recruiting scene after lining up an in-person meeting with Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Class at the LSU Football Operations Building.

With the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday, the LSU Tigers have inked 11 signees to this point with multiple high-profile players remaining on the list.

But Kiffin has done more than just maintain the 2026 Recruiting Class in Baton Rouge after also flipping multiple players and throwing Hail Mary's at elite prospects across America.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

In an effort that ultimately came up short, the LSU Tigers made a significant push for Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei five-star tight end Mark Bowman.

The No. 1 tight end in America had mutual interest with the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, and with Kiffin now in Baton Rouge, the program took a massive swing at the coveted California native.

But a commitment to the USC Trojans kept Bowman's attention where Lincoln Riley and Co. ultimately received the paperwork necessary on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The LSU Tigers landed Top-15 tight end JC Anderson after flipping the coveted Illinois native from Ole Miss on Monday.

Now, as the Early Signing Period continues, all focus is on Kiffin and Co. solidifying the 2026 Recruiting Class that ranks in the Top-12 in America.

