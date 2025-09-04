No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit To Visit Tigers in Week 2
Destrehan (La.) four-star wide receiver Jabari Mack revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in March after going public with his decision.
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, selected the hometown program over the likes of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies down the stretch of his process.
The opportunity for the the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder to remain in the Bayou State and play for the program right down the road paved the way for Mack to pledge to the Tigers.
“A big part of it for LSU is that stay-home mentality,” Mack told Rivals in February. “I hear that a lot from the coaches. I am always hearing from coach (Cortez) Hankton, Coach (Joe) Sloan and Coach (Frank) Wilson (III). The staff is cool, and I like Coach Hankton a lot because he keeps it real.
"He develops receivers too. LSU is easy for me to get to, and I like the environment up there. It feels crazy on game day. My family would get the chance to see me play, and I’d be with guys I already have a brotherhood with.”
Over the summer, Mack elected to shut down his recruitment and is fully focused on the LSU Tigers ahead of his senior campaign.
The top-ranked wide receiver in Louisiana is all in on the Tigers and will once again make his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an unofficial visit.
LSU hosts the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs for the program's home opener in Death Valley.
Mack is set to be alongside a myriad of top targets and commitments on campus with Kelly and Co. riding significant momentum following a season-opening win over Clemson last weekend.
One Target to Know: JaMichael Garrett
Baton Rouge (La.) Central High four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett is one of the top prospects on the market in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle after reopening his recruitment in June.
Garrett, a Top-10 prospect in Louisiana, has received offers from a myriad of Southeastern Conference schools across his time on the prep scene with the LSU Tigers in the mix.
Last summer, the 6-foot, 195-pounder revealed a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers over Brian Kelly and LSU as his process ramped up.
Now, Garrett is back on the market after backing off of a pledge to the Auburn program over the summer.
As his process heats back up once again heading into the fall, the LSU Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Auburn Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies are four SEC programs in the mix, according to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman.
This weekend, the LSU target will make his way to campus and unofficially visit the Tigers for the program's season opener.
