One LSU Unit Has to Set the Tone From the Opening Kick

The LSU Tigers will host the Texas A&M Aggies for a Week 4 matchup after struggling on the road last week against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Both sides of the team did not put up the performance that the entire nation was expecting to see last Saturday in Oxford, making this upcoming matchup one more chance to prove themselves.

But there's one position group that struggled the most in holding over the Rebels, which will have to make a serious statement against Texas A&M, starting at the first whistle.

The Unexpected Struggle

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts to a call on the field during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's roster renovation, led by Lane Kiffin and his staff this offseason, was highlighted by stars across the defense, receiver rooms, and quarterback position. But the record-breaking roster addition came from signing offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado, who is now the highest-paid offensive lineman in the league.

Now, Seaton is a part of a unit that is struggling the most across the roster, with LSU's offensive line making crucial mistakes last weekend in Oxford.

The unit could not hold over the Rebels in both the exterior and interior, allowing two sacks, as well as serious pressure on quarterback Sam Leavitt all night long, forcing the offensive leader to quickly escape the pocket and disrupt tactical offensive schemes.

No Time For Error

Ole Miss running back JT Lindsey (26) carries the ball in for a two-point conversion during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. Ole Miss defeated LSU 32-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt's scramble, trying to find options on the offense while escaping an opposing defensive player, is making a major impact on the Tigers' scoring production, which leads them to fall behind on the scoreboard.

As LSU is in the full swing of SEC play, there's no more room for those small errors that are making a big impact. With the offensive line group holding up the rest of the offense's success, it's time for the unit to make a change and set a serious tone this weekend.

The unit and offense as a whole cannot have a similar performance this weekend against the Aggies, hosting their first SEC opponent in Tiger Stadium and trying to pull off a major turnaround from last weekend's disappointment.

It won't just be from making critical blocks to protect Leavitt and holding the defense over long drives, but setting the tone from the opening kick, and being able to keep the mometum all four quarters to see major imporvement from the unit.

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