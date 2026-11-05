A battle between two of the titans of college football is about to take place as the LSU Tigers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in what could effectively be the first high-profile College Football Playoff elimination of the season.

The two programs have no shortage of history when it comes to meeting one another in high-stakes matchups, and this one will be no different. The Tigers are looking to prove they are contenders against the Crimson Tide.

Five players from Lane Kiffin's team could make a serious impact in the matchup and keep the Tigers' season alive in Baton Rouge.

Sam Leavitt, QB

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers lead Auburn Tigers 31-10 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt has really turned it around the last three games, throwing for at least 275 yards and two touchdowns in each of those contests.

Perhaps more importantly, though, Leavitt hasn't thrown an interception since the second week of October, and playing clean football will once again be a focal point of success for the Tigers.

Dilin Jones, RB

Jones hasn't had a 100-yard rushing game since the loss against the Ole Miss Rebels, and with the Tigers needing to have a balanced rushing attack for the offense, he will need to be at his best in this one.

On top of finding success in the ground game as well, however, continuing to be a viable pass-catching option, with at least four receptions in the past three games, will put more pressure on the Crimson Tide's elite room of linebackers.

Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Umanmielen ranks fourth in the country with 8.5 sacks, and the Crimson Tides quarterback Keelon Russell, while filled with talent, is prone to taking sacks and making mistakes when he is pressured. Keeping the intensity up and keeping Russell looking over his shoulder during the game will be a key difference in the matchup.

Ty Benefield, Safety

If Russell feels confident during the game and is able to continue to feed the ball downfield, as he has done so well this season, Benefield will need to be all over the field as the Crimson Tide have three very capable receivers.

Ryan Coleman-Williams gets the hype, but he is third on the team in receptions and yards, while Lotzeier Brooks and Rico Scott are all ahead of him. All three are separated by fewer than seven receptions and fewer than 80 yards.

If Coleman-Williams returns from injury this game, it will put more emphasis on Benefield to be sound in his pass coverage.

Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Defensive lineman Fetutoa Henry and linebacker Yhoonzae Pierre pace the team with 3.5 sacks this season, but both of those came in the Crimson Tide's recent win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

If both of them continue to roll into this one hot, Seaton will need to play solid pass protection to keep Leavitt comfortable in the pocket.

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