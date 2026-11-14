Which Teams Will Make the SEC Championship? Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee Battling

There are three weeks left in the 2026-27 college football season and the race to the SEC Championship game is heating up. Georgia, Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee are all in position to qualify. Georgia leads Kalshi's SEC Championship market with a 94% chance of making it, while Alabama, Texas, and Tennessee battle for the final spot.

The market has favored Georgia to make the SEC Championship game from start to finish, and its price has only risen. Kalshi settles based on which team qualifies for the SEC Championship game. A $10 trade on Georgia qualifying profits $.58.

SEC Championship Game Qualifiers - Kalshi

Georgia 94%

Alabama 53%

Tennessee 33%

Texas 33%

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Dawgs locking in

Georgia sits atop the SEC at 6-1, its only loss an upset to Auburn at home. Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs control their own destiny the rest of the way with a win-and-in scenario.

In Week 11, Georgia is an 86% favorite at home against Missouri. In its final SEC game of the season, Georgia is a 73% favorite on the road against South Carolina. Georgia could lock in its spot in the SEC Championship as soon as Week 11 if Alabama and Kentucky both lose.

Can Bama fight off the field?

Similar to Georgia, Alabama controls its path to the SEC title game by winning out its final two conference games. Alabama is an 88% favorite to beat Vanderbilt in Week 11 and is at home against Auburn in Week 13.

Forcing Alabama to win out to secure its place is because both Texas and Tennessee hold tiebreakers over the Tide in the event that they drop a game. Both the Longhorns and Volunteers would need to win out to secure their spots.

Texas increases its chances if Tennessee and Kentucky both lose in Week 11. Tennessee owns the tiebreaker over Texas, Alabama, and Kentucky.

Kentucky fading

Kentucky is 5-2 in conference play and in the worst position of the bunch to make the SEC title game. Starting with its remaining schedule, it's a gauntlet with Florida and Missouri. The Wildcats also concede all tiebreakers to Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas.

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