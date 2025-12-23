North Carolina Tar Heels Transfer Quarterback Could Be Option For LSU, Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be in the market for multiple quarterbacks via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January with the window set to open in less than 10 days.

As roster reconstruction continues in Baton Rouge, the two-week Transfer Portal window is set to play an integral part in what's next for Kiffin and Co. for his first season in Tiger Stadium.

But the program is prepared for the portal from the top down with LSU set to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash in order to assemble the roster for the 2026 season.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LSU will be in the market for multiple quarterbacks in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program currently sitting with one scholarship signal-caller as it stands in Michael Van Buren.

There will be a need for a franchise quarterback to come in as a Day 1 starter and a developmental piece to come in as well.

North Carolina Tar Heels signal-caller Bryce Baker has revealed intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after one season in Chapel Hill.

Prior to signing with the Tar Heels, Baker was a priority target for the LSU Tigers where he nearly signed with the program, but elected to remain true to his North Carolina pledge despite a coaching change.

NEW: North Carolina QB Bryce Baker plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @Hayesfawcett3 reports.



Baker was a 4-star recruit in the 2025 class. https://t.co/gQl96hT0Yl pic.twitter.com/35BjIgbcNM — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) December 22, 2025

Baker played his high school ball at East Forsyth (NC) where he was a four-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle. He was the No. 87 overall player and No. 9 QB with LSU among his final schools.

Across his senior campaign, Baker threw for 3,523 yards and 40 touchdowns - while only throwing five interceptions. He also logged 303 yards and six scores in the ground game.

Now, he's set to test the market with a slew of potential suitors. Could LSU get involved once again?

