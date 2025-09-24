Ole Miss Rebels' Lane Kiffin Speaks Highly of LSU Football Linebacker Whit Weeks
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) remain in headlines ahead of the program's Week 5 SEC matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels.
After coming out the gates with a 4-0 to record to start the 2025 season, the Bayou Bengals will head to Oxford this Saturday for a critical Southeastern Conference matchup against No. 13 Ole Miss.
Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels are firing on all cylinders in September with Division II All-American transfer quarterback Trinidad Chambliss handling duties as the start while Austin Simmons nurses an ankle injury.
The Ferris State transfer has thrown for 719 yards and four touchdowns across two starts - while totaling 195 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The most important statistic for the dual-threat quarterback - zero turnovers. Chambliss hasn’t turned the ball over and is completing nearly 68 percent of his passes.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder is No. 1 in the SEC in yards per pass attempt (11.6) and No. 2 in passer rating where he's led the Rebels to back-to-back wins over Arkansas and Tulane.
For the LSU Tigers' it's set the stage for the defense to be on its toes against Chambliss with Kiffin and Co. ready to make a statement.
The Top-15 matchup remains a focal point with both teams poised to shine at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, but there also remains noise off the field.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks and Kiffin's daughter, Landry, took to social media this week to confirm their relationship status with the two now together.
On Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference, Kiffin spoke highly of Weeks as a person off the field.
“Whit’s an awesome kid. He comes from a great family and glad that those two are happy together. Has nothing to do with the game itself," Kiffin said.
"It’s a really great family and I think a lot of people got to see that with the SEC (Netflix) special where they were hunting with the family.”
The headlines continue swirling ahead of the Top-15 SEC matchup in Oxford with all eyes set to be on the Bayou Bengals on Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium.
