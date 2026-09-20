LSU Tigers Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers suffered a heartbreaking 32-24 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night. A valiant second-half comeback fell six yards short as Sam Leavitt threw a tipped interception to end the game.

The Tigers were dominated in the first half. The Rebels pressured LSU's offense, and the Tigers couldn't sustain momentum. While both units found life late in the game, it wasn't a pretty effort from Lane Kiffin's team.

Let's grade out LSU's position groups after Saturday's loss.

Quarterback: C

Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like the whole offense, Leavitt had a brutal start. He was consistently pressured and wasn't making smart reads. He finished with 158 passing yards, 63 rushing yards, and two touchdowns. To Leavitt's credit, he had some impressive runs.

The Ole Miss defensive line made Leavitt skittish in the pocket. He couldn't deliver the big-time throws LSU needed. Leavitt missed throws high and rushed himself. While his offensive line did him no favors, the Tigers will need better performances from Leavitt.

Running Back: B+

Dilin Jones continues to be LSU's bell cow as he handled 23 carries for 106 yards and a touchdown. He was also solid in pass protection, picking up blitzers and giving Leavitt extra time on a few plays.

Jones will be the key moving forward. If the Tigers can get performances like this from Jones, the offense will be in better hands.

Wide Receivers: C-

LSU wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Winston Watkins Jr. was the only wideout who showed up. He finished with three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown against his former team.

He's been LSU's best wide receiver this year, but the rest of the group was disappointing on Saturday. Jackson Harris was targeted seven times but caught one pass for five yards.

Tight End: B

The only reason Trey'Dez Green didn't get an A grade is that he left the game with a potentially serious injury. Green limped off the field and was carted to the locker room.

We'll know the severity of his injury soon, but this would be a massive loss for the Tigers. He is an elite tight end, and he showed that before the injury.

Offensive Line: D

The offensive line was incredibly disappointing. They gave Leavitt no time to operate, particularly in the first half. The right side of the offensive line didn't execute and allowed the Rebels' defensive line to pressure Leavitt.

It was a poor effort from the offensive line on Saturday. They must perform better moving forward.

Overall Offensive Grade: C-

Defensive Line: C+

Princewill Umanmielen had a sack in his Ole Miss return, but two offside penalties allowed Ole Miss to easily convert on a two-point try in the fourth quarter.

The defensive line improved in the second half, but undisciplined plays dropped their grade.

Linebackers: B

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whit Weeks was fired up for this game, and he had a solid game. He finished with a team-leading eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and a pass deflection.

Secondary: D+

Chambliss torched LSU's secondary all night long. Ty Benefield made some big-time plays, but the Tigers couldn't hold up in coverage. Ole Miss had four receivers eclipse 50 yards.

Miscommunication and open receivers became a common theme. While Chambliss is a talented quarterback, LSU's secondary should've performed better.

Overall Defensive Grade: C

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