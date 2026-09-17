Positive Sam Leavitt Injury Update Emerges Before LSU-Ole Miss Showdown

All eyes are on the status of LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt ahead of Saturday's showdown in Oxford against the Ole Miss Rebels.

Leavitt surprisingly popped up on the SEC injury report Wednesday evening, which initially listed him as "doubtful" to play against Ole Miss. It was then reported by On3 that Leavitt is dealing with a sore throwing shoulder.

The "doubtful" tag typically means that a player is unlikely to play due to injury, but there are now some positive developments around Leavitt's status for Saturday's game.

Sam Leavitt Returns to Practice Before LSU vs. Ole Miss

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt took part in LSU's walkthrough practice on Thursday in Baton Rouge, according to reports from Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. This means Leavitt was active and involved with LSU's installment of the game plan, but the Tigers were not hitting and tackling in pads.

If Leavitt is unable to play against Ole Miss, the Tigers would likely start Elon transfer quarterback Landen Clark, who has appeared in both games to begin the season in mop-up duty.

Clark has already shown off his own ability during his first two games with LSU, as he's gone 7 of 10 passing for 107 yards, one touchdown and no picks while adding seven carries for 42 yards and another score on the ground.

Sam Leavitt Dealt With Offseason Injury Recovery

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, this latest update is a positive step in the right direction for Leavitt, who previously dealt with injuries during the offseason.

At Arizona State last year, he underwent season-ending surgery to address a foot injury. This recovery kept him limited during spring practice at LSU but he returned to 100% during fall camp, per Lane Kiffin.

That foot injury clearly hasn't impacted him, as Leavitt has shown impressive dual-threat ability during his first two games at LSU with five rushing touchdowns to begin the season.

However, he's faced criticism surrounding his decision-making as a passer. In LSU's win over Louisiana Tech, Leavitt threw three interceptions in the first half, one of which was returned back 100 yards for a touchdown. He's thrown just two touchdowns compared to four picks across his first two games with the Tigers.

LSU fans will have to wait and see what Thursday's injury report reveals about Leavitt's updated status ahead of Saturday's game in Oxford.

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