Pair of LSU Football Stars Earn Major Preseason Honor

The LSU Tigers are coming into the 2026 season with expectations that this fan base is glad to have back. After it was apparent the Brian Kelly era wasn't going to work last season, the athletic department went out and got the biggest fish in the head coaching carousel with Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin has already made an immediate impact on the program. This season, the Tigers brought in the number one transfer portal class, that is highlighted by the number one quarterback in the class, former Arizona State Sun Devils star Sam Leavitt. However, one player didn't make it the best portal class in the country. There are plenty of other big names who are in Baton Rouge this season.m

One of those players, along with junior tight end Trey'Dez Green, recently received some major preseason honors.

All-American Squad

Tight end @TreyDez_Green and offensive lineman @JordanSeaton_ are on the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams pic.twitter.com/KDUTkR5t79 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 30, 2026

Green and transfer left tackle Jordan Seaton were named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans. The Tigers' tight end earned first-team honors, while Seaton earned second-team honors.

A lot of the talk about the Tigers' best offensive weapon going into the 2026 season has been about Green, and rightfully so. By all accounts, Green could finish this season as the best tight end in the country. An injury slowed down Green's 2025 campaign.

However, if Leavitt needs a target he can trust in the big situations this season, the Tigers' tight end will be the one expected to make the big play. With a strong 2026 season, Green could easily see his name called in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another player who can skyrocket his draft stock this season is Seaton. Seaton is one of the numerous big fish reeled in by Kiffin in the transfer portal. After spending two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, Seaton is looking to be the anchor for Coach Kiffin's offensive line in his first season in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers do not have the same expectations most programs have when a coach is entering their first season. Many are already claiming the Tigers are talented enough to run the table in the College Football Playoff. While some may not feel that way, talents like Green and Seaton will be a major factor in the team making those lofty goals. September can't get here soon enough for the Tigers faithful.

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