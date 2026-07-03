The Biggest Difference Between This LSU Team and Previous Seasons

The upcoming LSU football season is one of the most anticipated ones in program history, with the team coming off a historic offseason.

Under the new coaching staff, with major portal additions, a new identity of the program has formed, leaving only the same uniforms.

Last fall, this same program was in desperate need of a major renovation, which is exactly what the offseason delivered. It's now a program that fans can finally look forward to watching during the season.

The Coaching Staff Switch

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After finishing the 2025 season 7-6, head coach Brian Kelly was fired from the program after four years, leaving the coveted spot open, urgently needing an elite replacement. With new Athletic Director Verge Ausberry, head of the search committee, he landed on an SEC rival, former Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin.

After breaking social media with his hire, Kiffin crossed state lines and immediately began establishing a new football program under his leadership. And he didn't come alone, bringing offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach Joe Cox, wide receivers coach Joe McDonald, and linebackers coach, his younger brother Chris Kiffin.

The same staff that ultimately brought Ole Miss to its first playoff run last season now leads the Tigers, bringing lofty expectations with them. Adding to the SEC experience, Kiffin brought in former Florida and Ole Miss head strength coach Nick Savage. Mike Williams joins the program as the senior director of player personnel, and Sawyer Jordan as the inside receivers coach.

Kiffin also pulled off a rehire to the program, with former head coach Ed Orgeron to assist the program in defense and recruiting. Orgeron also arrives in Baton Rouge with an impressive resumé, bringing the Tigers to their fourth national championship in 2019. That's one way to get the fans excited.

The Roster Revamp

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) laughs after a completed pass during a spring practice at Kajikawa Practice Fields in Tempe on April 24, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With some similar stars returning to Death Valley this season, including tight end Trey'Dez Green, linebacker Whit Weeks, running back Harlem Berry, and cornerback DJ Pickett, all are expected to have breakout seasons with LSU this year.

But the portal attack that Kiffin pulled off adds to the talent, with No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from ASU joining the offense, along with offensive lineman Jordan Seaton from Colorado. Coming from Ole Miss, defensive end Princewill Umanmielen adds major edge talent to the defense, along with Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield.

With both sides of the ball with elite stars, LSU's defense, ranked as the No. 2 unit in the nation, is expected to be a challenging obstacle for opponents, with major offensive efficiency coming from Leavitt's offense.

A Fresh Start

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A new program, from the staff to the players, is a clean slate for LSU. The top-ranked players forming a roster bring new expectations for a postseason run, finally putting the Tigers as a serious championship contender.

It's no longer a hopeful outcome that the Tigers will dominate in their SEC schedule; they have all the resources to deliver the benchmark. Now, it's all up to the execution this fall.

As LSU runs out to face the Clemson Tigers during its season opener at home, fans are seeing new faces, new gameplay, and a new sense of confidence and excitement for the season.

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