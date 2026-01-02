Pair of LSU Football Transfers Planning Visit To SEC Rival Amid Portal Chaos

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to rebuild the offensive line from scratch this offseason with near double-digit departures across the last three weeks.

In what will become a pivotal two-week stretch for the Bayou Bengals, the NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open and will run through Jan. 16 for players to reveal intentions of departing their current schools.

For the LSU Tigers, there has been 22 departures to this point with seven offensive lineman making up the list of players announcing plans to leave Baton Rouge.

Now, with the market officially open, players are beginning to lock in visits with a pair of ex-Tigers set to visit the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend, according to Rivals.

No. 1: OT Tyree Adams

Adams, a four-star prospect out of Louisiana, signed with the LSU program as a member of the 2023 Recruiting Cycle alongside a myriad of high-profile Bayou State natives.

The former Top-250 prospect played in 17 career games with the LSU Tigers - including eight in each of the last two seasons. Across the 2025 season, he served as the starting left tackle for the program.

Adams also played 38 special teams snaps in 2024 as a redshirt freshman where he will now depart LSU in search of a new home for his final two seasons of eligibility.

Courtesy of Tyree Adams' Instagram.

No. 2: OL Ory Williams

Williams, a three-star prospect out of high school, signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where the program beat out the likes of Texas A&M, Florida, and Oklahoma State for his services down the stretch.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pounder out of the Lone Star State redshirted in 2024 prior to taking meaningful snaps for a struggling offensive line this fall. He played in 12 games with two starts.

Now, Williams will hit the Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin continuing to overhaul the entire unit after a challenging season in the trenches.

The Departures [22]: Transfer Portal Edition

- Kylan Billiot: Wide Receiver

- Jelani Watkins: Wide Receiver

- Ashton Stamps: Cornerback

- Ahmad Breaux: Defensive Lineman

- Wallace Foster IV: Cornerback

- Sydir Mitchell: Defensive Lineman

- Ju'Juan Johnson: Running Back

- Kaleb Jackson: Running Back

- Colin Hurley: Quarterback

- Carius Curne: Offensive Lineman

- Coen Echols: Offensive Lineman

- Javien Toviano: Safety

- DJ Chester - Offensive Lineman

- Austin Ausberry - Safety

- Paul Mubenga - Offensive Lineman

- Ory Williams - Offensive Lineman

- Princeton Malbrue: Linebacker

- Khayree Lee: Offensive Lineman

- Joel Rogers: Safety

- Donovan Green: Tight End

- Kyle Parker: Wide Receiver

- Destyn Hill: Wide Receiver

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: