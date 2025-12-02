LSU Country

Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ed Orgeron Upon Arriving at LSU Football in Major Move

Kiffin is the new shot-caller in the Bayou State, formally introduced on Monday afternoon at Tiger Stadium.

Zack Nagy

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
In this story:

The "Lane Kiffin Era" is underway in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers holding an introductory press conference for the program's new head coach on Monday afternoon.

After weeks of speculation, rumors, and decision-making, Kiffin has officially signed his contract with the university and is the new head coach of the Fightin' Tigers.

“You walk in like, God, it’s like, we’re in the NFL. Like, everything is so amazing in that facility, and it’s so powerful,” Kiffin said during his press conference on Monday.

“The national championships and the Heisman trophies and the way the whole building is done. You’re just reminded that you’re at the elite program in all of college football.” 

Once Kiffin landed in Baton Rouge on Sunday, he began making calls to fill out his staff with multiple members of his unit at Ole Miss making their way to town.

LSU Tigers Football.
Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

But there was one call that stood out most for Kiffin once he was driving past Tiger Stadium once he made his way in.

Lane Kiffin's Call: Ed Orgeron

“The car drives by as we’re going to the office, and you drive by Tiger Stadium. It’s lit up, and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision,’ and it all went away,” Kiffin said.

“...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!

“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

"I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”

Now, the "Kiffin Era" is officially underway in the Bayou State with with new head coach of the LSU Tigers introduced, filling out his staff, and gearing up for the Early Signing Period that kicks off on Wednesday.

More LSU News:

Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push

Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach

No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football