Lane Kiffin Reveals He Called Ed Orgeron Upon Arriving at LSU Football in Major Move
The "Lane Kiffin Era" is underway in Baton Rouge with the LSU Tigers holding an introductory press conference for the program's new head coach on Monday afternoon.
After weeks of speculation, rumors, and decision-making, Kiffin has officially signed his contract with the university and is the new head coach of the Fightin' Tigers.
“You walk in like, God, it’s like, we’re in the NFL. Like, everything is so amazing in that facility, and it’s so powerful,” Kiffin said during his press conference on Monday.
“The national championships and the Heisman trophies and the way the whole building is done. You’re just reminded that you’re at the elite program in all of college football.”
Once Kiffin landed in Baton Rouge on Sunday, he began making calls to fill out his staff with multiple members of his unit at Ole Miss making their way to town.
But there was one call that stood out most for Kiffin once he was driving past Tiger Stadium once he made his way in.
Lane Kiffin's Call: Ed Orgeron
“The car drives by as we’re going to the office, and you drive by Tiger Stadium. It’s lit up, and you’re like, ‘I absolutely made the right decision,’ and it all went away,” Kiffin said.
“...Actually, we were going by Tiger Stadium, and I called one person—I called Ed Orgeron. And I said, ‘Hey, man. All I can do—this place just makes me want to talk like you right now.’ I did!
“We were in the car. The kids were in there ... the coaches asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know, I’m channeling Ed right now. I’m feeling him right now.’
"I rolled down the window, and I yelled, ‘Geaux Tigers!’ to the fans. So then, I called Ed, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on, man, but I’m feeling you right now.’”
Now, the "Kiffin Era" is officially underway in the Bayou State with with new head coach of the LSU Tigers introduced, filling out his staff, and gearing up for the Early Signing Period that kicks off on Wednesday.
