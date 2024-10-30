Paul Finebaum Calls LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide a "Playoff Eliminator"
No. 16 LSU (6-2, 3-1) will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov. 9 in the biggest game of the season on both programs schedules.
An SEC clash that will have significant postseason implications, the Tigers and Crimson Tide have already earned the prime time slot on ABC. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Both programs will utilize an open date in Week 10 to begin preparation for next weekend's showdown, but it hasn't stopped the matchup from receiving national attention.
SEC Network's Peter Burns took to social media last weekend with his sights set on the battle after posting: "Alabama at LSU on November 9th will now be a CFB Playoff elimination game."
Now, Paul Finebaum has chimed in on the SEC battle in Baton Rouge that is just 10 days away from kicking off in Tiger Stadium.
The SEC Network analyst has already dubbed the Southeastern Conference contest as a “playoff eliminator.”
“What (Alabama) got out of the (Missouri) game more than anything else is just some confidence into the bye week as they get ready for yet another playoff eliminator," Finebaum said on the Matt Barrie Show.
“We saw one [Saturday] with Missouri and the LSU-Alabama game … it may not be the marquee game of 2 weeks from now because there’s another game that’s more important in terms of drama, but it’s the first playoff eliminator game we’ve had.”
Finebaum dove into how high he had been on the LSU Tigers heading into the matchup, but after a catastrophic collapse in College Station, his prediction is shifting towards the Crimson Tide.
“I was so high on them against Alabama, but now I feel the wind shifting back to Alabama right now,” he said.
Now, as LSU gears up for a "College Football Playoff Elimination Game" in Death Valley, they will have no room for error.
In Week 9 against Texas A&M, the Tigers had all momentum shifting their way after going into halftime with a double-digit lead, but a second half crumble ultimately gave the Aggies the edge.
Looking ahead to Alabama, the Bayou Bengals will have to play all four quarters against a Crimson Tide squad clicking on all cylinders after dismantling Missouri 34-0 last weekend.
“I mean, we’ve lost our margin, right? We have no margin for error. We have to go back and look at some of the things I just talked about, right? We have to build balance within the offense," Kelly said in College Station on Saturday. "We have to be able to handle the running quarterback. The silliness of the field-goal stuff, that has got to end. That is just ridiculous. We’ll clean that up in short order. But those two things in particular."
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 9
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC Network
