LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers Among Top Schools for Elite Five-Star Target

Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien has ascended into one of America's top prospects with schools from coast-to-coast battling for his services.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has seen a meteoric rise with programs emerging as contenders in his process as of late.

The Bayou State star has blossomed into a critical target for the LSU Tigers in next year's cycle, but will face stiff competition as the offer sheet grows.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

This fall, Simien has begun taking a closer look at the contenders in his process with visits to the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Texas A&M Aggies in the rearview mirror.

The No. 1 prospect in Louisiana checked in with the Aggies for the program's matchup against the Auburn Tigers in September where he soaked in the scenes of Kyle Field in Week 5.

Following the trip, Simien raved about his time in College Station where "something sparked" on the visit, he told Rivals.

Then, less than 48 hours later, the crystal ball predictions began coming in for the Texas A&M Aggies with Rivals' Sam Spiegelman logging a pick in favor of the program in the Lone Star State.

But Simien didn't shut things down where he then took more visits as dialogue increased with other schools.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are emerging as contenders in Simien's process, according to Rivals, with Matt Rhule and Co. pushing the right buttons for the five-star.

Albert Simien is a Top 20 prospect in the 2027 class, and the 5-star has LSU, Nebraska, and Texas A&M as his top schools with an early commitment on his mind.



The Cornhuskers staff is making its rounds across Louisiana in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with Nebraska emerging as contenders for both Simien and Ahmad Hudson - the No. 1 tight end in America.

Now, as Simien's process ramps up, it's the LSU Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers and Texas A&M Aggies that have emerged as schools to know.

