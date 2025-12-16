Paul Finebaum Uses One Word To Describe Lane Kiffin Amid LSU Football Move

In a move that stole headlines across America, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels on Nov. 30 for the head coaching job at LSU.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will compete in the College Football Playoff on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford amid a historic season for the Rebels, but Kiffin will not be on the sidelines.

Officials in the Magnolia State declined Kiffin's request to coach in the postseason despite multiple assistants that departed Ole Miss for LSU receiving the opportunity to do so.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin wrote in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Now, Kiffin has officially arrived in Baton Rouge as the new shot-caller of the program where he's wasted no time in hitting the ground running.

LSU has hired multiple assistant coaches, inked a strong 2026 Signing Class, and started roster reconstruction with near double-digit departures to this point after his arrival on Nov. 30.

For Kiffin, the NCAA Transfer Portal window in January will be an integral part to his first offseason in the Bayou State as he looks to put his touch on the roster.

"I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said during his introductory press conference.

Kiffin has won over the fanbase in Baton Rouge already, but he has a myriad of national analysts perplexed at his decision to depart Ole Miss for LSU.

SEC Network's Paul Finebaum used a one-word answer to describe Kiffin after his decision: Child.

But the national analyst has had a myriad of thoughts on Kiffin after he made the move to LSU with his initial perspective being that he will win a championship in Baton Rouge.

“I’m in because that’s why this whole thing happened,” Finebaum said on Nov. 30. “That’s why everybody coveted Lane Kiffin. He is that good of an offensive coach. He attracts players. He’s the king of the portal.

"And you saw what he did with Ole Miss this year. You’re seeing what he’s doing with Ole Miss. I think he can do the exact same thing in Baton Rouge, where a lot of coaches, except Brian Kelly, three in a row have won national championships. Lane Kiffin will win a national championship in Baton Rouge.”

Now, as Kiffin gears up for Year 1 in the Bayou State, all eyes are on the LSU Tigers with an opportunity to build something special in Baton Rouge.

