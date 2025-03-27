Position Change Update: LSU Football Running Back Turned Quarterback is 'Electric'
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue working through Spring Camp in Baton Rouge with Day 10 of practice now in the rearview mirror.
Kelly and Co. have undergone multiple changes this offseason with a new-look quarterback room taking strides in the right direction during camp.
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier returns as the starter in 2025, but the backup rotation is what will have a new design this upcoming fall.
The Tigers added Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren during the offseason as a player who has the makings of being the heir apparent to Nussmeier in 2026.
“Michael did a lot of great things at Mississippi State last year,” LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “I think Mike, when you watch when he gets comfortable — and you’ve really seen it, we’ve seen it a lot this spring — his comfortability in the pocket is exceptional.
"I mean, it is exceptional. And I think that’s a really huge talent for him, and then he can drive the football now. He can touch every piece of the field with his arm.”
But LSU made another move in the quarterback room after turning running back Ju'Juan Johnson into a signal-caller for Spring Camp.
Johnson is used to having the ball in his hands. He holds the Louisiana record for total yards (14,470) and total touchdowns (171) during his high school career.
Johnson was rated as a Top 10 recruit in The Boot coming out of high school in the 2024 class. Kelly has raved about the importance of locking down the state with Johnson being a key piece to the haul.
How has Johnson looked during camp? Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan provided the latest:
“Ju’Juan wanted to come back to quarterback, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him,” Sloan said. “You know, he’s obviously a different style of quarterback than maybe the other two guys. He’s gonna definitely — right, you’re gonna have to respect his feet.
"Just working through him, I think you’ve seen his growth from a passing standpoint. He throws a good ball, but in terms of his progressions and doing the things he needs to do. And then, you know, just his footwork and and commanding the huddle, I think he has great leadership skills.”
The one word to describe Johnson: Electric.
“He’s been electric with the ball in hand, made a couple of big plays when we’ve been in live tackle situations,” Sloan said. “So I think he’s been excited. He’s been fun to coach. He’s attentive and he’s getting after it.”
LSU will continue working through Spring Camp with 10 practices down as the Tigers continue developing chemistry during a critical offseason for Kelly and the program in Baton Rouge.
