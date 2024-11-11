Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Final Three Games This Season
No. 21 LSU's College Football Playoff hopes diminished on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after a catastrophic 42-13 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Brian Kelly and Co. will now be on the outside looking in after falling to 6-3 on the season with their second Southeastern Conference loss of the year.
LSU has now dropped three contests to Southern Cal, Texas A&M and Alabama.
Now, with three games remaining on the regular season schedule and a bowl game also in the mix, the Bayou Bengals will have an opportunity to eclipse their third straight 10-win season under Kelly.
“We have the opportunity to finish the season strong and look forward to a minimum of a 10-win season, and that’s a standard for this program,” Kelly said on Monday. “We have to play more consistent. Offense, defense and special teams. That’s what is most important. Consistency play in and play out.”
The three regular season games remaining on LSU's schedule: Florida, Vanderbilt and Oklahoma with the Tigers favored in all three matchups.
What are the predictions heading into the home stretch of the 2024 season?
We went to the ESPN Football Power Index to log picks.
The ESPN Football Power Index Weighs In: Predicting LSU's Final Three Games
LSU Tigers at Florida Gators: 57% Chance
The Bayou Bengals will enter Saturday night in Gainesville with a 57% chance at walking away with a victory, according to ESPN's FPI.
Kelly and Co. will hop on a flight later this week to the Sunshine State for another Southeastern Conference road game where Billy Napier and the Gators will be waiting.
For Florida, it's a program that has nothing to lose down the stretch this season after announcing that Napier will return in 2025.
But the key factor here will be Gators signal-caller DJ Lagway and his status ahead of kickoff as he nurses a hamstring injury.
Nonetheless, ESPN's FPI gives LSU a 57% chance to come out with a win in Week 12 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
LSU Tigers vs. Vanderbilt Commodores: 73.4% Chance
In Week 13, LSU will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in the second to last game of the 2024 regular season.
ESPN's Football Power Index gives the Bayou Bengals a 73.4% chance to take down Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia and Co. next Saturday night in Death Valley.
It'll be a night game in Baton Rouge with the Southeastern Conference revealing the start times for Week 13 with the Tigers and Commodores earning the 6:30 p.m. CT or 6:45 p.m. CT time slot.
LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners: 67.4% Chance
In the final game of the season, LSU will host the Oklahoma Sooners to cap off the year in Tiger Stadium.
Looking ahead, the early prediction is in favor of the Bayou Bengals with ESPN's Football Power Index favoring LSU with a 67.4% chance to end the regular season with a victory.
It'll be Senior Night in Death Valley with the program honoring a myriad of players in the Nov. 30 contest in Tiger Stadium.
If all goes accordingly down the stretch, LSU will end the regular season with a 9-3 record and an opportunity to earn a 10th win once again in the bowl game they are selected for.
“A championship program is what we are going to have here," Kelly said. "There are going to be some stumbles along the way, but we will get back up and we are going to keep building our program where it needs to be. And that’s a championship program.”
