Predicting the Outcome of LSU Football's Regular Season Schedule in 2025
The LSU Tigers enter the 2025 season with lofty expectations after reconstructing the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason.
After assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America paired with the return of quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Brian Kelly and Co. have pieced together a strong nucleus ahead of the season.
LSU hit the Transfer Portal with force, and after bringing in multiple immediate impact pieces, there's significant buzz surrounding what the defense can become in 2025.
"I just think there's a lot of confidence back there. So, how do you measure confidence? It's just the way they handle themselves, the way they play. They believe in themselves. There's a trust factor that they're going to go make a play. I think it starts with confidence. Confidence comes from playing the game. A lot of those guys who are back there now have played a lot of football," Kelly said.
"They're experienced players. When you bring that experience forward, things like confidence come out, high competitive drive.
"So, we've got to put it all together. That's why there's great anticipation going into Saturday. I think I have a trained eye as to what I'm looking at, and what I see more than anything else is a group that's very confident."
LSU will open the 2025 season at Clemson, hit the road to both Tuscaloosa (Ala.) and Norman (Okla.) and once again face a daunting Southeastern Conference slate.
What could the program's final record be come the end of the regular season in 2025?
We went to the ESPN Matchup Predictor to further identify the program's chances in each game ahead of the season.
The LSU Tigers ESPN Matchup Predictor Chances:
at Clemson (Aug. 30) - 46.2 percent chance to win
Louisiana Tech (Sept. 6) - 97.4 percent chance to win
Florida (Sept. 13) - 57.5 percent chance to win
Southeastern Louisiana (Sept. 20) - 99.0 percent chance to win
at Ole Miss (Sept. 27) - 42.3 percent chance to win
South Carolina (Oct. 11) - 56.7 percent chance to win
at Vanderbilt (Oct. 18) - 70.4 percent chance to win
Texas A&M (Oct. 25) - 54.4 percent chance to win
at Alabama (Nov. 8) - 27.2 percent chance to win
Arkansas (Nov. 15) - 69.3 percent chance to win
Western Kentucky (Nov. 22) - 97.0 percent chance to win
at Oklahoma (Nov. 29) - 54.9 percent chance to win
LSU will likely be favored in all but three of their contests this season with Clemson, Alabama and Ole Miss likely heading into the matchups as favorites.
Now, looking ahead, all eyes are on Kelly and Co. heading into the 2025 season with the program looking to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.