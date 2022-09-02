Predictions: LSU vs Florida State

The showdown between LSU and Florida State is inching closer and closer with Brian Kelly’s debut set to be a classic. What more could you want? The Tigers head 60 miles down the road to the Caesars SuperDome where the stage is set for an electric atmosphere with two passionate fanbases.

This game will ultimately come down to the battle in the trenches. The Tigers offensive line is young and relatively inexperienced, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to be a force this season. With monstrous freshman Will Campbell getting the start at left tackle, it’s a matchup to keep an eye on in the season opener.

Campbell will have his work cut out for him against a Seminoles defensive line that has threats across the front four. Look for the freshman to assert his dominance Sunday and prove his inexperience will not waver his play.

We caught up with Campbell this offseason to talk about his adjustment to the college game and continuing to build up his body.

Florida State’s headliner is Jared Verse on the defensive side of the ball. A true threat in the trenches, the Tigers will have their work cut out for them with one of the top pass rushers in the country looking to boost his stock in a highly anticipated matchup.

But the Tigers also have their fair share of weapons in their defensive line. With Maason Smith looking to be an All-American candidate and BJ Ojulari putting it all together in Year 3, it’ll be interesting to monitor this matchup against the Seminoles’ offensive line.

Florida State’s offensive line is banged up as Sunday creeps up on us, giving the Tigers a slight advantage in this matchup. Can LSU make the most of their chances and this front four live up to the hype?

We believe this is what will be the difference maker in the SuperDome this weekend.

LSU Country had the chance to collaborate with Sports Illustrated’s NoleGameday to get few game predictions.

Here’s what we came up with:

Zack Nagy (LSU Country): LSU 31 - Florida State 24

Logan Robinson (NolesGameday): Florida State 31 - LSU 24

Austin Veazy (NolesGameday): LSU 27 - Florida State 24

Dustin Lewis (NolesGameday): LSU 31 - Florida State 28

Final Thoughts

We all agreed it will come down to the battle in the trenches to decide who will come out on top this weekend. With both teams flaunting an embarrassment of riches defensively, it’ll be a matter of who can put it all together on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 PM on ABC in the Caesars SuperDome this Sunday.