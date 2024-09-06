Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Nicholls State in Week 2 Showdown
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take on the Nicholls State Colonels on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+.
With new LED lights, one of the largest video screens in college football, new ribbon boards and new sound system, Tiger Stadium will be unveiled to fans for the first time on Saturday.
The improvements have all been added to enhance the fan experience and will create an atmosphere in Tiger Stadium unlike anything seen since it first opened in 1924.
“When you look up at these massive boards, and it has all the information, all the bells and whistles, ribbon boards that are constantly feeding you information, it definitely helps for the game experience,” Kelly said.
In his second career start for the Tigers, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was surgical against Southern Cal, going 30-of-39 passing for 308 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Week 1.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum in Week 2.
Here's the LSU injury report, what to watch for and a score prediction for Saturday night in Death Valley:
The Injury Report: Week 2 Edition
Princeton Malbrue: Out (Knee)
LSU reserve linebacker/defensive end Princeton Malbrue suffered a "serious" knee injury on Sunday against USC. Malbrue tore both his ACL and meniscus, a source confirmed.
Malbrue underwent surgery on Thursday to repair the knee and will be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Kyle Parker: Out (Elbow)
LSU redshirt-freshman wide receiver Kyle Parker is out for Week 2 against the Nicholls State Colonels with a UCL injury.
Parker is expected to return in the coming weeks, according to Kelly, but is listed as out for this weekend against an in-state foe.
A player who took that next step this offseason, LSU fell back on Parker to run with the first-team with Chris Hilton out with an ankle injury.
“It’s really about this consistent performance level … play in and play out that gives us the trust and confidence that we’re going to get when it’s time to perform," Kelly said last week of Parker. "That’s what Kyle has showed us. [He's been a} much more consistent ball catcher, much more consistent on the perimeter in blocking, route running.
“[Parker is] a guy you can trust now. I don’t think we have to live with mistakes with a guy like Kyle Parker. He can operate at a high level for us.”
Now, it's about getting healthy and back on the field sooner rather than later.
Chris Hilton: Out (Ankle)
LSU WR Chris Hilton missed the Tigers' Week 1 matchup against USC after dealing with a bone bruise in his ankle to close out camp. After suffering the injury during Week 3 of Fall Camp, Hilton has been sidelined for the last two and a half weeks.
"He's running. If he was an offensive lineman, he's playing. But he's an elite player," Kelly said on Tuesday. "We'll see how he goes through the week. I want to make sure he's 100% before we put him back out there."
Kelly reiterated Hilton's status last Wednesday during his weekly appearance on the SEC Teleconference with the staff hoping he could be good to go last Sunday, which he was unable to suit up for.
“We had (about an hour practice on Monday) and he was working on getting in and out of routes, precision work,” Kelly said on Wednesday. “We’ll accelerate that to the next phase, and we’ll see where he is. I know he wants to play. I know he’s working towards playing on Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes.”
Hilton put the pads on for last Wednesday's practice where he tested out his mobility and progression, but was unable to go. Now, it's about continuing to work his body up for Week 3 against South Carolina after being listed as out for Week 2.
Garrett Dellinger: Questionable (Concussion)
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger is questionable for Saturday's home opener against Nicholls State after suffering a concussion. He'll be a game time decision with Kelly and Co. being cautious with the veteran guard.
If Dellinger is unable to go, look for redshirt freshman Tyree Adams to step in with the first-team against the Colonels on Saturday.
What To Watch For:
No. 1: Youngsters Control the Secondary
Safety: Dashawn Spears for Jardin Gilbert
LSU safety Jardin Gilbert struggled in Week 1 against the USC Trojans after allowing three catches for 80 yards in Las Vegas. The Texas A&M transfer, who emerged as a critical piece to the secondary this offseason, was graded as the worst defender for the Tigers on Sunday.
He allowed three catches for 80 yards after struggling in coverage for the Tigers. After being ejected for targeting in the fourth quarter, Gilbert will be out for the first half against Nicholls State due to suspension.
Expect Dashawn Spears to get the nod for the Tigers. He shined during camp as a true freshman last month with the coaching staff raving about what his future holds. Now, he can showcase his talents and look to steal a starting role moving forward.
STAR: Javien Toviano for Major Burns
LSU defensive back Major Burns has moved to the STAR role in Blake Baker's defensive scheme where he's being utilized as a hybrid linebacker/safety for the Tigers. A role that is supposed to work as Burns' "bread and butter" saw him struggle in Week 1 against the Trojans.
Burns had trouble in coverage on Sunday once again. It's been a thorn in his side during his college career and became an issue once again against Southern Cal. He allowed six catches for 80 yards, according to Pro Football Focus, and was graded as the third worst defender for LSU.
In the two-deep depth chart, it's sophomore defensive back Javien Toviano working as the backup STAR after overtaking true freshman Ju'Juan Johnson during Fall Camp.
Toviano has had to work his way back up the depth chart after off-the-field issues kept him away from the team for limited time during the offseason. Now, he's moved to STAR with a chance to be impactful for the Tigers.
He's a player that can make plays for a struggling secondary and can certainly give the team a boost when on the field. Look for the Tigers to get the second-year player on the field this week against Nicholls.
Cornerback: PJ Woodland for Sage Ryan
LSU defensive back Sage Ryan continues struggling in coverage for the Tigers, and after being cross-trained as a safety/cornerback during the offseason, it's clear he needs to be back with the safeties this season.
Ryan, who's a natural safety, could give the program a boost in that area if moved back. It's believed that Ryan has been a placeholder in the defensive backfield at corner until true freshman PJ Woodland hits his stride, but the time may be now for the youngster to get impactful reps.
Woodland could receive the green light this week in practice leading into Week 2 against Nicholls State. This would place a one-two punch of Ashton Stamps and Woodland as the starting cornerbacks for the Tigers.
Stamps graded out as the top defender for LSU in Week 1 against USC. Now, it's about finding a player to hold down the other side with immediate attention shifting to Woodland ahead of the home opener against Nicholls State on Saturday in Death Valley.
No. 2: Shelton Sampson Emerge
LSU wide receiver Shelton Sampson has a golden opportunity to see meaningful snaps on Saturday night in the Tigers' Week 2 showdown against the Nicholls State Colonels.
The sophomore wideout hasn't cracked the LSU rotation just yet, but with Chris Hilton and Kyle Parker sidelined, Sampson will now be thrust into the mix.
Brian Kelly knows it's Sampson's time to emerge for the program in his second season in the purple and gold.
“He's got to be able to play for us. We've got to get him on the field," Kelly said on Tuesday. “So, this is a big week for him and in the next weeks coming up. He's got to get into our rotation. If we get him in our rotation, it allows us to slide some people around. So, he becomes kind of a focal point for us moving forward.”
Sampson redshirted in his first season with the program after seeing limited game action. Now, despite LSU holding significant weapons, he's a player the coaching staff believes has significant potential.
The Louisiana native hasn't cracked the two-deep depth chart just yet. Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels have been working with the first-team along with Zavion Thomas, Aaron Anderson and Kyle Parker holding down the second-team, but with injuries in the receiver room, Sampson has been granted a golden opportunity in Week 2.
During Fall Camp, Kelly raved about Sampson's growth and the strides he took during his second offseason with the Tigers.
“I think that that’s what we’re looking for from him,” Kelly said Aug. 1. “The ability to go up for the football and compete for it. He was not a 50-50 guy last year. He was a 20-80 guy. He lost 80% of those. I believe he’s a 50-50 guy. I mean, he can go and get those balls.”
Now, heading into Nicholls State Week, Sampson is a player the coaching staff has circled as a wideout ready to make an impact.
No. 3: Diversity in the Playbook
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was surgical in his Week 1 performance against USC after tallying over 300 yards through the air on 30 completions. He dominated in the first half, but fast forward to the final two quarters, and the coaching staff went in a different direction.
The Tigers stuck to their rushing attack in the final two frames with Nussmeier's number being called less frequently.
Nussmeier and wide receiver Kyren Lacy connected for seven completions in the first half with 94 yards and a touchdown to go with it. In the second half, the duo completed zero passes on two targets.
Week 2 provides an opportunity for playcaller Joe Sloan to piece together a creative game plan that includes his receivers, rushing attack and involvement from tight ends Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Trey'Dez Green.
The Score Prediction: LSU 51, Nicholls State 10
Brian Kelly and Co. have an opportunity to get back on track against an infereior opponent on Saturday night in Death Valley with a myriad of players set to take the field.
It'll be about sharpening the skill set of the secondary, giving youngsters a chance to see the field and play disciplined football for the home opener in Tiger Stadium.
LSU should coast to a blowout victory on Saturday night in Week 2.
