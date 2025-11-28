Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in a Week 14 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will hit the road to Norman in Week 14 for an SEC matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners to close out the 2025 regular season.
In a matchup that will present a unique challenge on the road at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, interim coach Frank Wilson and Co. will prepare for a difficult task on the road.
"I think we look at who we are as a team," Wilson said. "I think we cater to the strength of our personnel in our team and we position our team to try to get points on the board. It's a tall task, but it's something that we recognize that will have to come into fruition to allow us to have success in winning this game.
"They're very stout in the run game. The leading rush team in Missouri and their back was held to 57 yards or so after coming off a 300 yard game. They're pretty stingy when it comes to their defensive front, and they're pretty nasty on the back end as well as they contest passes."
Now, with game day less than 24 hours away, the final predictions are in for the LSU Tigers' 2025 regular season finale.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 7-4 (3-4 SEC)
Oklahoma Sooners Record: 9-2 (5-2 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 14
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +10.5 (-110)
- Oklahoma: -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- LSU: +370
- Oklahoma: -480
Total
- Over 36.5 (-105)
- Under 36.5 (-115)
LSU is currently listed as 10.5-point underdogs on the road against a fiery Oklahoma Sooners squad heading into the regular season finale.
The over/under for the matchup sits at 36.5 with the LSU Tigers' offense going up against one of the top defenses in America under Venables' watch.
The ESPN SP+ Prediction:
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 23 percent chance to spoil the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances and pull off the upset.
On the other side, the SP+ model gives Oklahoma a 77 percent chance to handle business against the Bayou Bengals by a final score of 27-16 on Saturday in Norman.
The LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday afternoon in the regular season finale for both programs.
The LSU Tigers On SI Prediction:
The LSU Tigers enter this one down multiple starting players with the 2025 regular season reaching the finish line in Week 14.
In a matchup that will have the LSU Tigers offense put to the test against one of the best defenses in America, quarterback Michael Van Buren will be under center as the starter for the third consecutive game.
But with an offensive line that has struggled and lack of complementary football, LSU enters this one as double-digit underdogs.
On the other side, the Oklahoma offense has been inconsistent, but as quarterback John Mateer gets in a groove, he'll look to make a statement and further cement the Sooners' College Football Playoff chances.
LSU's offense is simply not in a position to walk into Norman and play spoiler on Saturday afternoon. It's simple.
Score Prediction: Oklahoma 27, LSU 10
