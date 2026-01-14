LSU Football Wide Receiver Labeled 'Biggest Bust' Entering Transfer Portal Market

LSU Tigers wide receiver Nic Anderson intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after spending one season with the program, according to multiple reports.

The Oklahoma Sooners transfer made his way to LSU last offseason as one of the top-ranked additions in the portal haul after signing with the Bayou Bengals as the No. 3 rated wideout in the market.

The 6-foot-4 wideout set the Oklahoma freshman record for touchdown receptions with 10 in 2023 where his 798 receiving yards that year rank No. 2 in Oklahoma history for a freshman.

In two years with the Sooners, Anderson appeared in 17 games with six starts, all coming as a redshirt freshman in 2023. Anderson missed the entire 2024 season with an injury.

In 2025, Anderson struggled - unable to make an impact for the purple and gold - logging 12 receptions for 106 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

After the season, the prized transfer was then labeled one of the "biggests busts" in last year's portal class, according to CBS Sports.

NEW: LSU WR Nic Anderson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos and @Hayesfawcett3 report.



Anderson has totaled 904 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in his career. https://t.co/dfiddkSs5y pic.twitter.com/bS3Siojj3h — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) January 14, 2026

"During the 2023 campaign, Anderson had a breakout year, accounting for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. The third-ranked wide receiver in the 247Sports transfer portal rankings enrolled at LSU, looking for a fresh start, but couldn't replicate similar production. Anderson finished with 12 catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns in seven games," CBS Sports wrote.

Now, after stints with the LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners, Anderson will be in search of his third school after entering the Transfer Portal on Wednesday.

LSU has added a myriad of wideouts via the Transfer Portal this offseason as Lane Kiffin reconstructs the roster in Baton Rouge.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

More LSU News:

LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender

LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit

Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer

Join the Community: