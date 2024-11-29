Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Oklahoma Sooners in the regular season finale on Saturday night in Death Valley with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT.
Kelly and Co. snapped a three-game losing skid last weekend against Vanderbilt with the program looking to piece it all together once again in Baton Rouge.
It'll be Senior Night in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night with Josh Williams, Kyren Lacy and Sai'vion Jones, among several others, set to lace up their cleats one last time in Death Valley.
Specifically in the running back room, Williams detailed that the group is in good hands down the line with position coach Frank Wilson at the helm.
"They're in great hands. Coach Frank is an amazing coach, not only in the running back room with the X's and O's but almost like a father figure, making sure you're in class and whatever you need he's going to help. He's a very genuine guy," Williams said on Tuesday.
Now, the focus has shifted to wrapping up the 2024 season on a positive note with the Oklahoma Sooners in LSU's path.
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Time: 6:00 PM CT
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 30
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
The Current Betting Lines: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (-6)
- Oklahoma: (+6)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (-225)
- Oklahoma: (+185)
Over/Under: 47
Three LSU Tigers to Watch: Senior Edition
Josh Williams: Running Back
LSU running back Josh Williams pieced together arguably the best game of his college career in a Week 13 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores last Saturday night.
Williams tallied 151 total yards on 18 touches with a pair of touchdowns to lift the Tigers to a win while snapping a three-game losing streak.
Now, with all focus on Saturday in Tiger Stadium, it'll be a special moment for Williams. The sixth-year senior will lace up his cleats for the final time after a heroic career in the Bayou State.
After starting his career as a walk-on, Williams earned a scholarship along the way while winning a National Championship in the purple and gold.
From lining up in the backfield alongside Heisman Trophy winners Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels to carving out his path as the leader wearing the No. 18 jersey, it's been a "dream career" for Williams.
On Saturday, he'll suit up for the final time. It'll be exciting to watch the production he puts up coming off of a career day last weekend.
Sai'vion Jones: Defensive End
Another senior to keep tabs on will be defensive end Sai'vion Jones as he looks to end his LSU career on a positive note.
The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder has tallied 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles this season after carving out a path as one of LSU's most impactful defenders.
The one-two punch of Jones and Bradyn Swinson on the outside has been as dominant as they've had in the Southeastern Conference this season.
Now, with one last game in Tiger Stadium, Jones will look to make an impact once again in a showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kyren Lacy: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy has had an interesting career with the Bayou Bengals. A Louisiana native that has patiently waited his turn, Lacy became WR1 in 2024 for the program.
He waited behind greats Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. for an opportunity to become the go-to guy in Baton Rouge.
Now, during his senior campaign, he's had a career year after logging a team-high 55 receptions for 825 yards and eight touchddowns. Lacy leads LSU in all three categories in 2024.
Heading into his final game in Tiger Stadium, Lacy will look to make an impact in the passing game alongside Garrett Nussmeier in order to end his senior season on a positive note.
The Prediction: LSU Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and the Bayou Bengals will look to wrap up the regular season with an 8-4 record on Saturday night if all goes accordingly, but the program will be presented with a unique challenge against the Sooners.
Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold pieced together his best performance of the season in Week 13 with the youngster appearing to be rounding the corner for the Sooners.
Arnold did it all for Oklahoma in last weekend's victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, including 131 yards on the ground on 25 carries.
It presents a unique challenge for LSU once again. It's no secret the Tigers have struggled against mobile quarterbacks, and once again, they'll face one in Week 14.
Offensively, LSU's passing attack should handle business, but defensively is where things get tricky.
Vegas has LSU as a six-point favorite heading into the Southeastern Conference clash, but the Sooners can certainly cover that.
The Score Prediction: LSU 28, Oklahoma 24
LSU has enough in the tank to win the season finale and send off the seniors on a positive note.
Brian Kelly has lost only one night game in Baton Rouge during his three seasons at the helm of the program. That loss came earlier this season to the Alabama Crimson Tide. It's hard to believe it'll happen in Week 14 once again.
