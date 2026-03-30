LSU Football Gaining Serious Momentum for Coveted Texas Cornerback Amid Strong Push

McKinney (Tex.) Lewisville four-star cornerback Taelyn Mayo made his way to Baton Rouge this past weekend for an unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as the program looks to build momentum.

Mayo has cruised up the recruiting rankings as of late where he now checks in as the No. 4 rated cornerback in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with SEC schools galore fight for his commitment.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pounder is the prototype defensive back LSU secondary coach Corey Raymond looks for with his tall frame and physical attributes jumping off the page at first glance.

According to Rivals, "Taelyn Mayo has rare size for the corner position, pushing 6-foot-3. The talented junior is rated the No. 133 player nationally in the Rivals Industry Ranking. His recruitment could develop in to a classic Texas- Oklahoma battle."

But there are schools across America fighting for his commitment with the LSU Tigers among the teams to know in his recruitment after a recent visit to Baton Rouge.

Had a great time at @LSUfootball loved being down here, Thank you @CoachCRaymond @Lane_Kiffin for having me Will be back soon 💯‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/FSkW2bo8NF — Taelyn Mayo (@TaeMayo04155) March 29, 2026

LSU is looking to close the gap with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M Aggies as Mayo works through a pivotal stretch this offseason.

Mayo was joined by multiple dynamic prospects in the 2027 Recruting Cycle this past weekend in Baton Rouge where Kiffin and Co. held their first major weekend of Spring Camp as targets checked in.

The Visitor to Know: Anthony Sweeney

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel five-star edge rusher Anthony Sweeney is at the top of the board for defensive line coach Sterling Lucas as he continues rolling out the red carpet this offseason for America's No. 3 EDGE.

Sweeney took to social media where he raved about his time in Baton Rouge this past weekend with the LSU Tigers now sitting in his Top-5 with an official visit now locked in.

“LSU is just different!” Sweeney told Rivals. “It was a great visit overall, and I was excited to see the culture Coach Kiffin has created. There was great energy at practice, and it had a different feel in how they went about things.

"I would say the most important part of the trip was getting the chance to connect with Coach (Sterling) Lucas. He’s been recruiting me heavily since he was at SC, and I was able to build a relationship with him long before he went to LSU."

Now, an official visit is set for tht weekend of May 29-31 with the LSU Tigers looking to continue their pursuit for the No. 3 EDGE.

More LSU News:

LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment

Nation's No. 2 Cornerback, Highly-Touted LSU Football Target Sets Visit With SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

Join the Community: