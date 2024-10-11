Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels in Week 7
No. 13 LSU takes on No. 9 Ole Miss in a critical SEC showdown on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup riding a four-game streak while the Rebels look to get over .500 in SEC play after splitting contests between Kentucky and South Carolina.
Now, all eyes will be on the battle in Death Valley slated to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Here's the latest injury report, keys to the game and a score prediction for Saturday night in Baton Rouge:
The Game Information: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
TV Channel: ABC
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Injury Report: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Trio of LSU Wide Receivers: Kyle Parker, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton was expected to make his season debut against the UCLA Bruins, but didn't see the field in Week 4.
After suffering an ankle injury in August, Hilton has been sidelined, but continues trending in the right direction. He warmed up and went through pregame prior to the UCLA game for the first time all season.
Now, he'll continue practicing this week but is listed as "questionable" for Saturday. Hilton was joined by fellow wideouts Kyle Parker who is "out" and CJ Daniels who is "questionable".
Kelly detailed Hilton's "unusual" injury during Wednesday's SEC Teleconference.
"This is the first year that he's been a missing piece. It's been a complicated injury," Kelly said on Wednesday. "Chris has done everything to get back as quickly as possible. This has been an injury that we've done scans and we've done MRI's. The healing hasa just been slow.
"If he had the proper healing and was ready to go, he's put in the time and he has the want to to be out there. I want to be clear that everyone should understand that if Chris is able to be out there, he would be out there. This has just been one of those unusual injuries that has taken so much longer to heal than normal. We're going to get him back out there, and when he does, I'm certain that he's going to be a welcomed addition to our offense."
Now, the Tigers will continue utilizing the week to get healthy for a Top 15 showdown in Death Valley against No. 9 Ole Miss on Saturday night.
Ole Miss Star Wideout's Status in Jeopardy: Tre Harris
Ole Miss wide receiver Tre Harris has played an integral role in the success of the Rebels' offense through the first six weeks of the season while leading the FBS in receiving yards.
The Louisiana native is up to 885 yards on the season which ranks him No. 1 in college football, but now his status is up in the air for Saturday night against No. 13 LSU after being listed as "questionable".
Harris exited the Week 6 showdown against South Carolina with an ankle injury after tallying three receptions for 81 yards.
“We don’t really get into much detail on that. He didn’t finish the first half and wasn’t close to going back in the second half," Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said on Monday. "He certainly wouldn’t be playing today, so we have to get the other guys ready and we have to perform better than we did in the second half when we scored three points – now, we only threw one pass in the fourth quarter. That makes us move people in different spots when he’s out, so we’re preparing to do that and preparing to play without him.”
It's clear the LSU secondary has been a thorn in the defense's side this season with the Rebels looking to exploit the area in Week 7.
For Lane Kiffin's group, he understands the challenge that lies ahead and the level of game planning that must be done heading into the prime time SEC clash.
“It’s a big week for us preparing to play a talented and well coached team in a challenging place to play,” Kiffin said. “Our guys are excited for the challenge coming off of last week’s road game. We got a lot of work to do and a lot of things to improve on, especially offensively. Felt good about two of the three phases on Saturday and our goal is to play a complete game this week.”
The Keys to the Game: LSU Tigers vs. Ole Miss Rebels
No. 1: Pressure in the Backfield
Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the Southeastern Conference through the first six weeks of the season.
He leads the SEC in completion percentage, passing yards and yards per game on his way to leading the Rebels to a 5-1 record heading into Saturday night.
For LSU, it'll be about slowing down the electrifying quarterback who's already tossed for 2,100 yards and 13 touchdowns with a whopping 73.4% completion percentage.
One takeaway from Ole Miss through six games is the lack of protection from the offensive line against both SEC foes Kentucky and South Carolina. It must be LSU's main objective to make Dart uncomfortable on Saturday night.
Dart has been pressed 49 times on nearly 200 drop backs during the 2024 season and the numbers are staggering. Of the 49 times, he has completed 16 passes with 15 incompletions while taking 10 sacks, and had eight scrambles.
It's evident LSU's defensive end duo of Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson has been the bright spot for the Tigers this season. The tandem on the outside must get to Dart on Saturday night in order to give the Tigers life.
No. 2: Utilize the Passing Attack
LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier has been one of the top quarterbacks in the SEC this season while airing it out to a number of receivers this year.
On Saturday, the Bayou Bengals must get a consistent, complete performance from WR1 Kyren Lacy to get the passing attack clicking.
LSU will be without Kyle Parker against Ole Miss while a pair of receivers in CJ Daniels and Chris Hilton are questionable. With three impactful receivers in jeopardy of playing, it makes Lacy's performance that much more important.
He's been an integral piece to LSU's success this season with the Nussmeier-Lacy connection clicking, but consistency will be important here.
Look for Lacy and Aaron Anderson to carry the weight of the receiving attack on Saturday night with the savvy veterans needing a complete performance.
Anderson has paved the way with 27 receptions for 371 yards and 2 touchdowns with Lacy hauling in 25 receptions for 352 yards and five scores. It's imperative the one-two punch rises to the occasion in a Top 15 showdown.
Nussmeier is up to 1,652 yards passing while completing 138 of his 198 attempts with 15 touchdowns on the season. He's been surgical through five games, but must carry the momentum into Death Valley on Saturday night.
No. 3: Fast Start is Imperative
No. 13 LSU didn't struggle coming out the gate hot in Week 5 against South Alabama after getting in the end zone on the first play from scrimmage. Freshman phenom Caden Durham took a screen pass to 71 yards for the score and the Tigers never looked back.
Fast forward to this weekend against Ole Miss, an elite-level foe, it'll be about "punching them in the gut" early in the matchup.
The Rebels haven't responded to adversity well this season after dropping an SEC clash to Kentucky, but Lane Kiffin will certainly have his squad mentally prepared for this one.
Saturday night will be about rattling the opponent early and making Ole Miss play undisciplined football. In the two SEC games they've played, Ole Miss totaled 16 penalties for 118 yards.
Heading into Week 7, LSU must get out to a hot start offensively while playing complementary football in order to have Ole Miss face adversity early on.
The Prediction: Ole Miss 31, LSU 28
Vegas is all over this one with the Rebels heading to Baton Rouge for a prime time SEC clash on Saturday night in Death Valley. All oddsmakers are predicting roughly a 34-31 finish in Week 7 with Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad coming out on top. The prediction from LSU Tigers On SI backs that with an expected finish of 31-28 in favor of the Rebels.
Kiffin and Co. have proven the passing attack is lethal in 2024, and with a struggling LSU secondary that lacks an identity, it gives them the edge here. Mix that with their ability to work in tempo and the Tigers rotating a variety of players in, it could be a recipe for trouble.
All signs point to a thriller in Death valley between a pair of programs looking to make a statement and get back in the College Football Playoff conversation.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.