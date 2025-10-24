Preview and Predictions: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9 Matchup
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to action on Saturday night for a matchup against Mike Elko and the No. 3 ranked Texas A&M Aggies in Tiger Stadium.
In a matchup that always has no shortage of drama, Brian Kelly's Bayou Bengals will look to make a statement and rejuvenate their College Football Playoff hopes against the Aggies.
But it's set to be a challenging matchup in Baton Rouge with Texas A&M entering the Top-25 showdown with an unblemished record while sitting at 7-0.
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
With roughly 24 hours until kickoff in Baton Rouge, LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction for the Top-25 matchup in the Bayou State.
The Game Information: Week 9 Edition
Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Tiger Stadium - Baton Rouge (La.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 5-2 (2-2 SEC)
Texas A&M Aggies: 7-0 (4-0 SEC)
Odds, Spread and Total: Week 9 Edition
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: +2.5 (-102)
- Texas A&M: -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- LSU: +124
- Texas A&M: -146
Total
- Over 49.5 (-110)
- Under 49.5 (-110)
LSU is currently listed as 2.5-point underdogs at home against No. 3 Texas A&M, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
SP+ Prediction: Texas A&M Gets it Done
According to Bill Connelly's SP+ expert computer model, the Texas A&M Aggies have the edge with a 52 percent chance to escape with a win at Tiger Stadium over No. 20 LSU.
Brian Kelly and Co. enter the matchup with a 48 percent chance to win with a final score prediction of 26-25 on Saturday, according to the SP+ model.
The LSU Tigers On SI Pick: LSU Unable to Pull off the Upset
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers enter Saturday night in Death Valley with an opportunity to rejuvenate the program's College Football Playoff hopes against a top-five opponent.
After falling in two out of the program's last three games [Ole Miss and Vanderbilt], the Bayou Bengals will look to stop the trend, but a daunting task lies ahead.
Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed presents a unique challenge with his dual-threat ability - with the Tigers struggling in Week 8 against Vanderbilt's versatile signal-caller in Diego Pavia.
Along with a strong quarterback for the Aggies, LSU will be without starting linebacker Whit Weeks once again after missing last Saturday with an ankle injury.
With an LSU offensive line that has plagued the unit in 2025 paired with a Texas A&M offense fueled by Reed under center, the LSU Tigers will have their backs against the wall in Death Valley.
Score Prediction: Texas A&M 27, LSU 20
