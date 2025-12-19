Prized Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver to Enter Portal, Former LSU Football Target

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be in the market for multiple wide receivers in the NCAA Transfer Portal next month with the program set to lose multiple pass-catchers this offseason.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he put his touch on the 2026 Signing Class after flipping a pair of SEC wide receivers during the Early Signing Period, but there remains work to be done with the receiving corps.

LSU will lose veterans Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Chris Hilton to the 2026 NFL Draft while youngsters Kylan Billiot and Jelani Watkins have revealed intentions of entering the Transfer Portal.

Now, Kiffin and the new-look coaching staff will look to retool the wide receiver room via the NCAA Transfer Portal with a myriad of coveted players to choose from.

LSU saw a former Tigers target on the recruiting trail reveal intentions of entering the free agent market on Friday after Colorado Buffaloes pass-catcher Drelon Miller announced his plans.

The talented wideout signed with Colorado in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he compiled 20 passes for 158 yards and a touchdown this past season as a sophomore.

During his freshman campaign in 2024, Miller caught 32 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns where he emerged as a deep threat for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

But he's now revealed intentions of testing the Transfer Portal market where he will surely be a name to watch among SEC schools.

LSU was a finalist in his recruitment two years ago. Will Lane Kiffin and Co. look to get in on the action this time around where he'll be a prized prospect to keep tabs on?

Miller isn't the only talented receiver from Colorado that will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason.

Buffaloes wideout Omarion Miller will opt to test the portal market after multiple seasons with Sanders and the Colorado staff in Boulder for his final year of eligibility.

Miller is coming off of his junior campaign with Deion Sanders and Co. where he logged 45 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, even in the midst of the Buffaloes’ significant offensive struggles across the season.

The production came in 11 games played where he led the Big 12 in yards per catch at 18.0 and was the only Colorado receiver with over 40 receptions in 2025.

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) is tackled by Utah Utes defensive back JC Hart (14) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now, he's set to test the Transfer Portal market with one season of eligibility remaining, but there are pieces here that work in LSU's favor.

Miller is a Louisiana native that was once committed to the LSU Tigers in high school where he has familiarity with the program.

Could LSU circle back on the pair of pass-catchers? Time will tell, but there is certainly a need at the receiver position this offseason.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Wide Receiver, Oklahoma Transfer Labeled 'Biggest Bust' in Portal

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Recruiting Feat Amid First Month With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: