One LSU Star May Be Better Because He Doesn't Have to Do Everything

There are going to be plenty of unfamiliar faces that will take the field for the LSU Tigers this season. However, it isn't necessarily a bad thing, as Lane Kiffin has put together a talented first roster in Baton Rouge.

LSU has underperformed in a big way over the last few seasons, and a change was needed. Kiffin aggressively attacked the transfer portal and brought in his guys to make an immediate push to the top of the SEC.

There are still a few key contributors from last year who should be happy about the talent around them.

Trey'Dez Green Could Be the Largest Beneficiary of This New Offense

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green is tackled in the end zone. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, there are plenty of fun new wide receivers like Jayce Brown, Jackson Harris, Winston Watkins Jr., and Tre' Brown. But Trey'Dez Green could have a bigger season than all of those guys.

Last year, Green was one of the only good components of the offense. He finished with 33 catches, 433 yards, and a team-leading seven touchdowns. Despite the attention he drew in the red zone, Green overpowered defenders with his size and run-after-catch ability.

With better playmakers around him, Green could be the biggest beneficiary in this new-look offense. He'll have more opportunities to make the big play. He'll also have a much-improved quarterback in Sam Leavitt.

His seven touchdowns last season were impressive. He broke the single-season record for the most touchdowns in a single season by an LSU tight end, but Green could break his own record. If he can stay healthy, he'll arguably be the best tight end in the sport next year.

Honorable Mentions: The LSU Running Backs

Caden Durham breaks a tackle and scores a touchdown. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers were a horrid rushing team last season, averaging the fewest rushing yards per game in the SEC (104). Therefore, Caden Durham and Harlem Berry didn't quite fit the criteria of players who did "everything last season".

But the running back duo will have the luxury of having a much better offensive line, led by five-star transfer Jordan Seaton. Durham and Berry ended the season with similar volume, so it'll be interesting to see if that will remain the same in 2026.

Regardless, LSU should have soaring high expectations. The talent on the field is there, the coaching staff is among the best, and they have a home-field advantage that's hard to top. That's enough to get this team in the CFP discussion at minimum.

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