Rapid Reactions: Practice Report from LSU Fall Camp Day 11
The LSU Tigers returned to the practice field on Wednesday for Day 11 of Fall Camp with the program placing an emphasis on situational and red zone offense.
It was another solid outing from the defense during practice No. 11 with an interception coming from true freshman safety DaShawn Spears and a pair of pass breakups by Ashton Stamps.
The Rapid Reactions from Practice No. 11
The Availability Report:
- LSU DT Jacobian Guillory returned to the practice field on Wednesday as a full participant after injuring his knee on Tuesday. He was not limited and was fiery on Day 11.
- LSU WR Jelani Watkins has a sprained foot and sprained ankle. He suffered the injury on Tuesday and was on crutches with a boot on his foot for Wednesday's practice.
Rapid Reactions: The Offense
- LSU worked through 7v7 and 11v11 situational offense where Garrett Nussmeier was phenomenal. He connected with Kyren Lacy for a touchdown right off the bat and continued making the proper reads.
- Nussmeier was sacked a pair of times during 11v11 but followed it up with an acrobatic pass to Mason Taylor for a positive gain.
- Kaleb Jackson had an effective day in the red zone after punching one in with the offense on the goal line.
- DJ Chester returned as the center with Garrett Dellinger back at left guard during offensive line drills.
- Nussmeier and Aaron Anderson are developing rapport during 7v7 work with Anderson's athleticism on full display. Nuss checked down to the second-year Tiger where he turned upfield for a positive gain.
- Rickie Collins worked with the two's during both 7v7 and 11v11 where he connected with Kylan Billiot a pair of times with another completion to Kyle Parker.
- Collins threw an interception to DaShawn Spears in red zone work.
- John Emery punched in a touchdown during short-yard situational offense as he continues getting significant reps. He's working his knee back and will certainly be a player the Tigers look to utilize in a myriad of ways.
Rapid Reactions: The Defense
- The LSU defensive line had an efficient showing during one-on-one's with the offense after Shone Washington, Jay'viar Suggs and Sai'vion Jones came up with wins.
- In 7v7 work, the defense was all over the place with Ashton Stamps recording a pair of pass breakups along with Harold Perkins earning one of his own.
- The first-team defense remains the same: Sa'vion Jones (EDGE), Gio Paez (DT), Jacobian Guillory (DT), Bradyn Swinson (EDGE), Harold Perkins (LB), Greg Penn (LB), Major Burns (STAR), Ashton Stamps (CB), Sage Ryan (CB), Jardin Gilbert (S) and Jordan Allen (S).
- The second-team defensive line saw a little movement on Wednesday with Jay'viar Suggs and Paris Shand working inside while Da'Shawn Womack and Gabriel Reliford worked as the edge rushers in 11v11.
- Greg Penn had a solid outing on Wednesday with a pair of sacks during live work. He's been impressive as a high IQ piece to the defense and showed it on Day 11.
- JK Johnson recorded a pass breakup during 11v11. He's become a solid piece to the cornerback room as he continues showing flashes during camp. Consistency will be key.
- The LSU defense certainly turned it up a notch during 11v11 work. The intensity was on full display with defensive coordinator Blake Baker vocal along with Guillory and several LSU veterans. It was another efficient day from this group.
