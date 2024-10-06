Recruits on the Road: LSU Tigers Tight End Commit Visits SEC Foe
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond tight end Mike Tyler revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers over the summer after a hard recruiting push in June.
Now, the South Carolina native has become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail with the in-state Gamecocks taking a stab at the hometown stud.
Tyler, a three-star tight end, is a player that has college coaches salivating at the potential as a recieving tight end at the next level.
He's reeled in offers from several East Coast schools including Duke and West Virginia, among several others.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder took a trip down to South Carolina to check in with head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks on Saturday with what will be an important visit down the stretch, On3 Sports reported earlier this week.
LSU holds the verbal pledge, but will certainly be fending off the SEC foe until the Early Signing Period in December.
For the Tigers, it was a big recruiting weekend in Baton Rouge with double-digit official visitors in town.
Here are a few names to keep tabs on; including a "Flip Watch" Target in favor of the Bayou Bengals:
The Official Visitors List:
Flip Target: 4-Star S Jacob Bradford
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff will host Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic four-star safety Jacob Bradford for an official visit this weekend, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI. On3 Sports first reported the visit.
Bradford, a current Houston Cougars commit, will arrive on campus this Friday to begin his multi-day stay alongside several LSU commitments.
Bradford landed an LSU offer in Late July with the in-state Tigers beginning to ramp up their push for the coveted Louisiana native.
Secondary coach Corey Raymond and the Bayou Bengals made the call to extend a scholarship to the four-star defensive back with the program searching for more talent in the secondary in the 2025 cycle.
Bradford, a coveted safety with a slew of Power Four offers, revealed his commitment to the Houston Cougars in early June with Willie Fritz and Co. securing one of The Boot's top talents.
"Coach Fritz has been recruiting me since his time at Tulane," Bradford told Rivals. "I trust this staff and what they are about. Coach Fritz is a great coach who knows how to get the best effort out of his staff and athletes."
He's logged a 4.4 40-yard dash over the summer with his explosiveness and twitchiness on full display.
Now, Brian Kelly and the Tigers have gotten in on the action after dishing out an offer to the 6-foot, 195-pounder who's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
He's exploded as a national prospect after shining for his Catholic (La.) squad alongside his brother, Blaine Bradford.
[Blaine] Bradford has blossomed into a Top 10 prospect in America in the 2026 cycle. He's rated as the No. 1 safety in the rising-junior class and has reeled in a significant number of Division 1 offers.
He has Notre Dame, LSU, Texas and Alabama, among others, at the top of his list with the Tigers looking to reel him in.
Now, Jacob [Bradford] reeled in the scholarship and will be on campus this weekend for a multi-day stay alongside several LSU commitments hoping to get him to flip his pledge.
He'll be accompanied by commitments Jhase Thomas JT Lindsey, Harlem Berry and several others this weekend with the program utilizing the bye week to roll out the red carpet for their recruits.
Bradford will certainly be a player on "flip watch" over the next few weeks with the Bayou Bengals ramping up their push for the stud safety out of The Boot.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB in America
The top-ranked running back in the 2025 cycle, and current LSU commit, Harlem Berry will be in Baton Rouge this weekend alongside several prospects,
LSU will utilize the weekend to bring in current commitments for official visits with the prospects arriving on Friday to begin a multi-day stay.
Berry will be alongside JT Lindsey, the No. 2 running back in Louisiana. Lindsey is an LSU pledge with the program salivating at the potential of the one-two punch of the future.
Other Commitments in Town:
- Jhase Thomas (4-Star Defensive Back)
- Jaiden Braker (3-Star Linebacker)
- Phillip Wright (Coveted Louisiana Wide Receiver)
