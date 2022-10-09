Recruits React: LSU Commits and Targets Talk Online Following Loss to Tennessee

It wasn’t the result LSU had hoped for against Tennessee Saturday morning, but the highly anticipated matchup still reeled in a number of coveted prospects to Baton Rouge. With a few of the state’s top uncommitted prospects on the sideline with LSU pledges, the Tigers held one of their more productive recruiting weekends of the year.

Prospects are remaining optimistic with this program and the trajectory they’re on. Understanding they can make an impact and affect the future of this team, social media has been raving with reactions from guys who were on campus and players committed already.

Here is what social media is saying:

Darron Reed - 4-star defensive lineman and 2023 LSU commit

At 6-foot-4, 270-pounds, Reed displays tremendous athleticism for his size, using twitchy movements to get to the quarterback. Continuing to fill out his frame with muscle will be a key piece to developing his game as he prepares for Baton Rouge.

The LSU commit is a huge piece to this 2023 class. Providing the Tigers with an intense, do-it-all DL, his presence in Death Valley can make this defensive line reload for the future alongside greats like Maason Smith and Quency Wiggins.

A look at what Reed had to say of his class and the future of this program.

Xavier Atkins - 4-star linebacker and 2024 LSU commit

Standing at 6-foot, 200-pounds, Atkins has great size for the linebacker position given he just entered his junior year of high school. With tremendous strength and technique, it’ll be exciting to monitor his growth as he continues developing before heading to Baton Rouge in 2024.

Totaling 218 tackles – 28.0 for loss – and eight sacks in 13 games as a sophomore, Atkins proved he has all the intangibles to compete in the SEC.

Atkins is also a very vocal guy. He’s already spoken with a number of other 2024 prospects and will be a huge piece in making that class great. The LSU commit took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the future of this program.

Tayvion Galloway - 4-star tight end and 2024 LSU commit

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has all the tools to compete in the SEC with the developmental skills this coaching staff attains. Kelly has been working to develop relationships early in the 2024 cycle, clearly making an impression on Galloway over a short period of time.

Galloway has proven to be a threat as a blocking tight end and has shown flashes of his soft hands when becoming a pass catcher. Only in the midst of his junior year, he has all the tools to develop into a lethal threat for this LSU offense when his time comes.

The 4-star LSU commit has shown on social media he’s bought into what this program is capable of in the future, reaffirming his commitment to the Tigers and appreciation for the LSU atmosphere.

Ju'Juan Johnson - 4-star LSU target

After a standout performance at the LSU skills camp this summer, 2024 ATH Ju’Juan Johnson earned an offer from the Tigers, seeing his recruitment take off over the last few months. Snagging offers from Mississippi State and Alabama as well, Johnson dominated camps all offseason.

At LSU’s 7-on-7 tournament in June, it was clear why this staff handed him an offer. Doing it all on the field for Lafayette Christian, Johnson played quarterback along with a number of other positions. In short, Johnson can flat out spin the ball. Throwing darts to his receivers then adding the ability to play multiple positions makes Johnson one of Louisiana’s finest in the 2024 class.